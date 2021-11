Autumn is the perfect time to get out and hike before the snow falls and most (not all, but most) folks hang up their hiking boots for the season. Anywhere with lots of nice, lush foliage should make for a lovely autumn hike. One of our favorite examples of this is a particularly lovely (and outrageously unique) nature trail in Indiana within the Pine Hills Nature Preserve. The Pine Hills Nature Preserve Trail is a special hike that will show you some of the Hoosier State’s most unique geology.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO