For decades, the chipmaking giant Intel reigned as one of the most technically advanced companies in Silicon Valley. It was Intel’s co-founder Gordon Moore who famously predicted computer chips would keep getting unimaginably more powerful. And it was Intel’s products, the x86 line of microprocessors at the heart of just about every personal computer, that turned Moore’s prophesy into a governing “law” of tech. The promise that every year Intel’s new chips would be much faster than its old chips set the rhythm for advances across the entire industry.

