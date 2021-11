The University Bridge remains closed to all travelers as bridge crews continue to work with extreme haste to repair damaged electrical equipment which has caused the bridge to get stuck, blocking all access for people walking, biking and driving. Crews are working to determine the root cause of the issue, which has resulted in a failed transformer and other electrical complications. The bridge got stuck on the morning of Friday, November 12, and there is currently no time estimate for repairs to be completed.

