CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comment: Chelsea’s Defensive Resilience Alone Will See Them Over the Line in Premier League Title Race

By Reuben Rosso
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

In recent weeks the Premier League front runners have all stumbled in their quest to reach the summit of the table. With Liverpool losing to West Ham 3-1 on Sunday and Manchester City to Crystal Palace recently, Chelsea need to shrug off the frustrations of Saturdays 1-1 draw and go full throttle after the international break in their bid to win their sixth Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ru9c4_0crDLspM00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Saturdays 1-1 draw to Burnley shows there is still work to be done before Chelsea reach top gear this season. Despite the result, the Blues still sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League as they welcome the return of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner before a run of unnerving fixtures after the international break.

In the 2004-05 season, Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea broke records in their 95 point title winning campaign where they conceded just 15 goals all season. 16 years on and the Blues are on course to replicate similar defensive numbers which could become paramount to the overall standings by May.

“Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.” - Sir Alex Ferguson

Chelsea’s back three this season has posed awkward for teams playing the Blues home and Away since adopted by Tuchel in January. Matej Vydra’s 79th minute equaliser on Saturday marked just the fourth time the Blues’ defence has been breached this season in the league as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva have been integral to the solidity and composure seen within Chelsea’s back line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuMXP_0crDLspM00
IMAGO / Bildbyran

37-year-old Silva is still playing at his maximum potential as a title win will put him amongst one of the greatest free transfers in Premier League history. The former PSG captain has averaged an impressive pass accuracy of 90% this season and has made more tackles per 90 than the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Harry Maguire. It is this composure and experience from Silva at the back which spreads across the rest of the team, with the Brazilian playing the correct passes at vital times to retain possession for his side.

'The Fittest I Have Ever Been' - John Terry On Life Under Antonio Conte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tF9v2_0crDLspM00
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures versus Leicester and Manchester United pose large attacking threat and midfield creativity which could test the resilience of a side which need to kick into gear in this hectic period in the lead up to Christmas. However both Leicester and United have had underwhelming starts to the campaign and are vulnerable defensively.

Wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James have been in the form of their lives in recent weeks with both players contributing with important goals for the Blues. After being described as midfielders by Thomas Tuchel it is clear that both players can be the difference maker in both halves of the pitch throughout the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfSmd_0crDLspM00
IMAGO / Sportimage

‘If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position. I would not call them defenders.’

Facing his former side next, Ben Chilwell will be playing with purpose to continue his dominating form and to help his side back to winning ways The 24-year-old has already equalled last seasons tally of three league goals in a system which has given more attacking freedom in the final third.

With the likes of Romelu Lukaku still yet to make the overall impact expected at Chelsea. Chilwell and James will be key throughout the campaign in unlocking his goal scoring threat with testing crosses and passes into the box. James in particular has been very efficient this season on the ball, with his long pass accuracy being 65% and assisting three times already with eight games played.

It is undeniable that Chelsea have a wealth of talent going forward with quality on the pitch and on the bench every week. However with the competitiveness of this season, defensively the Blues have been way ahead of the curve and combined with their ability of turning defence into attack I believe Chelsea will still be front runners by May.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Newcastle United 0-3 Chelsea in Premier League

Thank you very much VAVEL friends for joining us this morning. Have a nice day and see you later. Completed time. 3 more minutes are added. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi. Attempt missed. Reece James right footed shot from the right side of the box. Attempt saved. Javier Manquillo left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Newcastle host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.Graeme Jones remains in interim charge as Newcastle’s new owners continue their search for the right permanent manager. The club remains firmly in a relegation battle in the meantime, though, having failed to win any of their nine matches this season. The Magpies did show good spirit last time out, though, to pick up a point against Crystal Palace as Callum Wilson scored a fantastic overhead kick equaliser. Chelsea take a one-point lead at the top of the table into the weekend, though, and it will take a special performance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
FanSided

Chelsea’s Champions League defense could surpass last season’s

Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as Chelsea manager in January 2021 should genuinely go down as one of the greatest midseason hires in the history of European football. The German tactician completely transformed an inconsistent unit with no real attacking identity into a fearsome and ruthless side in a matter of months. He also solidified himself as a legend in west London with last season’s Champions League triumph. The Blues have been nearly invincible, especially in the continental tournament, since Tuchel’s takeover.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea kept their grip on the top of the table with a 3-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon. A club who have been somewhat of a 'bogey' side for the Blues over the past few years promised a fright on Halloween weekend, but Thomas Tuchel and his men were rarely spooked as they notched the win and three points thanks to a late blitz.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#The League#Psg#Brazilian
Yardbarker

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Here are all the all-important statistics ahead of the league clash in west London:. Chelsea have won the past four meetings and didn't concede a goal in the last three of those. Burnley's solitary Premier League victory against Chelsea in 14 attempts came away in August 2017 (D3, L10). Five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Burnley, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Thomas Tuchel’s first win as Chelsea manager arrived in his second match, against Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Even back then, we could start to see the foundations of a winning team being put into place. In the 29 wins (and 45 games) hence — including one in the Champions League final! — we’ve kept building on those, brick by brick, row by row, wall by wall. And it’s really starting to take shape now, strong and sturdy, clean and modern, with plenty of defensible space and room to entertain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Burnley predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Burnley face the trickiest game of their Premier League campaign thus far on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Sean Dyche's men earned their first Premier League victory of the campaign last week, beating Brentford 3-1. Sitting 18th in the table, Dyche's men face a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Kai Havertz Pleased With Chelsea's Start to Premier League Season

Chelsea's Kai Havertz is pleased with the start his side have made in the Premier League this season. The German scored for the Blues against Burnley on Saturday, heading in past Nick Pope from Reece James' cross on the right. However, they wasted chances throughout the rest of the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea wasted no time in trying to put Burnley away, with chances coming thick and fast in the first 15 minutes — but without being able to actually take the lead. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen, and Ross Barkley all missed glorious opportunities, by a combined width of a foot or so.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Mason Mount Set to Miss England International Duty

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is set to miss England's November international break as it has been reported that he is doubtful for the Three Lions' clash against San Marino on Monday. The 22-year-old has missed several Chelsea matches including a trip to Newcastle United and Malmo before returning as a...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Jorginho Reveals He Would Vote for N'Golo Kante or Kevin De Bruyne for Ballon d'Or Award

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed that if he cannot vote for himself, he would vote for one of N'Golo Kante or Kevin De Bruyne to win the Ballon d'Or award. The 29-year-old is up for the award after an impressive season last campaign which saw him become a double European champion, lifting the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with Italy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

'You Don't Bet With Him' - Jorginho Makes Hilarious Kante Admission

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has made a hilarious admission about his French teammate N'Golo Kante, insisting that you shouldn't make any bets with him. The pair starred together to guide Chelsea to Champions League triumph in May 2021, and were both up for the prize of UEFA Men's Player of the Year this year, which Jorginho won.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
480
Followers
4K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy