Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) begin a four-game road trip Tuesday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (5-4). Tip-off from Staples Center is at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Trail Blazers vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Blazers have won their last two games, defeating the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers at home. All five of their wins to start the year were at home, while they are 0-4 on the road.

The Clippers are playing the second game of a six-game homestand and seem to have found themselves. L.A. is riding a four-game win streak after dropping four of its first five games of the season. The Clippers are allowing 99.8 points per game across the four-game win streak.

Trail Blazers at Clippers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:22 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Trail Blazers +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Clippers -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Trail Blazers +2.5 (-105) | Clippers -2.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 219.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Trail Blazers at Clippers key injuries

Trail Blazers

  • None

Clippers

  • F Marcus Morris (knee) out
  • F Kawhi Leonard (knee) out

Trail Blazers at Clippers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Trail Blazers 108, Clippers 105

The Blazers are winless on the road but won their last two games at home while allowing just 98 points per game.

The Clippers’ four-game win streak looks good but is against three teams who all have losing records that combine for an 11-19 record.

The two teams have already faced one another twice this season, each winning on their home court. Blazers PG Damian Lillard shot only 4-for-15 overall and 0-for-8 from three in the first game but had 25 points in the second game.

Take the TRAIL BLAZERS (+122).

The Trail Blazers are 4-6 ATS so far this season and have not covered the spread in their four road games.

The Clippers are 5-4 ATS and 2-3 ATS at home. They are 4-3 ATS when favored to win.

I like the Blazers to win the game outright but if you don’t have the same confidence level and want a little insurance, take the TRAIL BLAZERS +2.5 (-105).

The Blazers’ first two games of the season went Over the projected total, but it only hit once in their next eight games, and only one of their last eight games had a total of more than tonight’s projected total.

The two games between the two teams have averaged a total of 202.5.

The Clippers are 3-6 O/U on the season.

Take UNDER 219.5 (-108).

