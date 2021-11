At the Olympic Games held in Tokyo this year, approximately 11,000 athletes competed. Of those 11,000, only four were openly transgender: Quinn with the Canadian women’s soccer team, New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard who competed in women’s weightlifting, Alana Smith with the U.S. women’s skateboarding team, and the U.S.’s Chelsea Wolfe with the BMX Freestyling team. Some of these athletes faced backlash for competing, with critics arguing they shouldn’t even have been allowed to compete in women’s sports. But competing is their job as athletes, and any backlash and online abuse they face for doing their job hampers their personal and professional...

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO