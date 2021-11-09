You can now scale one of NYC’s tallest skyscrapers: no walls, no glass windows, no railings
By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WGN Radio
4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — As I climbed the narrow metal steps on the edge of the skyscraper, the safety harness that kept me attached to the building — nearly 1,300 feet up — kept clicking, like a roller-coaster heading toward its first drop.
Looking around on a recent fall day, I could see New York City spread out below me in the early morning light. To the south, One World Trade Center appeared at eye level in the distance. To the east, the needle spire of the Empire State Building. To the west, as our guide, Anissa Barbato, pointed out, even New Jersey looked good.
This was City Climb, an attraction opening Tuesday at 30 Hudson Yards, one of the city’s tallest buildings. It gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York that no observation deck could hope to match: No walls, no glass windows, no railings. Just skyline.
The $185-per-person experience starts with climbing groups of up to eight taken through a series of safety protocols, including a Breathalyzer test. They’re then outfitted in bright blue full body suits meant to ensure that nothing can fall off their person to the streets below.
Climbers are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend an outdoor staircase, from the first lookout known as the Cliff, to the top platform called the Apex, located 1,271 feet (387 meters) above 10th Avenue.
There, they can lean out over the edge and look down at the Empire State Building. City Climb will operate rain, snow or shine, but will close if the temperature drops below 23 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 5 degrees Celsius) or if there is dangerous weather in the area.
Setting off on our climb, my stomach tightened as soon as the gate saying “Restricted Area” opened onto the Cliff. My hands, tingling with nervous anticipation the night before, were numb in the cold as I walked the 161 steps on the exterior edge of the building’s distinctive triangle top.
Barbato said they expect a mix of thrill-seekers and people trying to prove to themselves that they can overcome their fear of heights.
“We’re going to have those urban explorers who are really just looking for something wonderful to do in New York City,” said Barbato. “We’re also then going to have those people who really want to prove to themselves that they can overcome not only their fears but their hurdles. This is going to be a magnificent, life changing experience for some people.”
After what seemed like minutes — 30 or 40 seconds, in reality — I grabbed the harness and pulled myself back in. I’m not afraid of heights, but I respect them: Once I was back firmly on the platform, it did feel like a bit of an accomplishment.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (NEXSTAR) – Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the fast-food enthusiast in your life? White Castle might have you covered. The 100-year-old family-owned business on Friday released its 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. The annual guide features what White Castle describes as its “most crave-worthy” merch. This year, fans can choose from several items […]
U.S. home prices took off in 2021 as buyers competed for a limited number of houses, driving prices skyward in the nation's most expensive zip codes, according to real estate data provider Property Shark.
Two California couples were given each other’s embryos in error at an in vitro fertilization clinic. Dr. Shweta Nayak performs such procedures in Chicago’s Reproductive Medicine Institute, and she explains the safeguards her clinic takes to prevent a switch, as well as the emotional toll of one.
Comments / 0