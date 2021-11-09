CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Crude oil price prediction ahead of EIA’s STEO report

invezz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil price is trading within a tight range ahead of November's STEO report later on Tuesday. Biden's administration is considering releasing oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Oil released by the US may not be enough to control the soaring prices. Crude oil price is trading subtly...

invezz.com

Comments / 1

Related
OilPrice.com

California Gasoline Prices Reach Highest In History

Gasoline prices in California have reached fever pitch, hitting their highest prices ever recorded, according to data from Gas Buddy. Average prices hit $4.68 per gallon today in California, beating out previous records set in 2008 and 2012. Gasoline prices in the United States have continued to climb as stockpiles...
TRAFFIC
Florida Star

Did Biden Beat Oil Prices?

Crude oil prices lost ground during the Wednesday session, with overtures on controlling U.S. inflation overshadowing some usual market movers for the day. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of crude oil, closed trading Wednesday at $81.34 per barrel, a 3.3 percent decline from the previous session.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Price#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Eia#Spr#Steo Crude#Short Term Energy Outlook#Invezz
rigzone.com

USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a monthly record, was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. If the Biden Administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Pressured by investors and society, the global oil industry is looking for ways to stay in the game by meeting the world's growing demand for energy, including crude, with the lowest carbon emissions possible. Such a feat by an industry so entrenched into our existence could surely secure its position...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Biden’s $1 Trillion Spending Package Will Boost Oil Demand

The Democratic-sponsored $1-trillion infrastructure bill last weekend became the latest bullish driver of oil prices. More consumption growth lies in wait once travel begins in earnest and jet fuel demand picks up. The Biden Administration has limited options to keep oil prices in check this winter. Amid efforts by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Financial World

Oil prices post third straight weekly plunge after volatile week

On Friday, both Brent and Crude oil futures’ prices edged lower, evaporating gains of previous session, as worries of a potential rate-hike from the US Federal Reserve as early as before mid-2022 seemingly had weighed heavily on investors’ morale. Apart from that, a stronger American Dollar, which had witnessed a...
TRAFFIC
Journal Tribune

Cushing's crude oil shortage leads to chaos as gas prices soar

Crude oil storage at a central Oklahoma town known for its dominant role in the energy industry has dropped to some of the lowest levels in years amid supply chain backlogs as gas prices rise across the nation. Crude oil levels at the Cushing storage facility, one of the largest...
CUSHING, OK
MySanAntonio

Uncertainty over government action cools oil prices

Uncertainty over whether or not the Biden Administration will take action to help tame energy prices helped lower crude prices, which Bloomberg reported have recorded their longest stretch of weekly losses since March. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Turning Back Towards Support

To start the month WTI crude oil snapped the upward channel dating to the August low, and then tested the underside parallel of the pattern to start the week. The failure to recapture the channel and new highs has oil falling back lower. Snapping channel structures doesn’t in of itself mean a trend change, but can signify that a corrective period is underway.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Column: Seasonal weakness could take some heat out of oil prices: Kemp

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices are expected to stabilise near current levels over the next few months, then decline progressively over the course of next year, according to the latest forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA expects output increases from OPEC+, U.S. shale firms and...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

A plethora of bearish factors is driving oil prices lower, with both WTI and Brent set for a third weekly loss in a row. Whilst crude prices have been relatively range-bound recently, hovering within the $80-85 per barrel range, they are poised to suffer their third weekly decline in a row. Beyond the backwardation in the futures markets, several trends point towards a further weakening in crude. The Biden Administration is expected to take a decision on further SPR releases in the upcoming days. In addition, demand prospects have soured a bit lately as OPEC cut its Q4 2021 demand forecast by 330,000 b/d as high energy prices and inflation hamper economic recovery. Last but not least, a strengthening dollar is putting additional pressure on crude. Against this background, the Brent global benchmark traded around $82 per barrel, whilst WTI was assessed around $80.5 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 454 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous two weeks, including a climb of six oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to stand at 556, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy