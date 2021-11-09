WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Ahmaud Arbery trial begins Tuesday

After nearly 14 years, a Los Angeles judge terminated Britney Spears’ conservatorship that has ruled her life, career and finances. Hundreds of #FreeBritney supporters cheered outside when news of the decision broke. Carter Evans reports.
A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
(CNN Business) — One of Blue Origin's newest astronauts, 49-year-old Glen de Vries, survived a ride to space in October alongside actor William Shatner. But less than a month later, he was killed in a small plane crash on Thursday in New Jersey. "Our thoughts and support go out to...
Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last month following reports of offensive emails, filed a lawsuit against the NFL and its commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday. In the suit, which was filed in Nevada's Clark County District Court, Gruden accuses the NFL and Goodell...
A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
Friday seemed a successful day in court for former President Donald Trump – with one lawsuit against him withdrawn by the complainant and another dismissed by a judge, according to reports. In the first case, Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice," ended her 2017 lawsuit against Trump in...
A jury selected to determine the fate of accused Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has sat through nine days of testimony, video and arguments as to whether or not the 18-year-old should be convicted on any of the half-dozen charges. Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison if convicted of...
A Louisiana board on Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws. The state Board of Pardon's unanimous decision to clear the Creole man's record of a conviction for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans now goes to Governor John Bel Edwards, who has final say over the pardon.
