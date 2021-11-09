CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio, IL

Man killed by semi while changing tire on side of road

By Jordan Unger, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUzs8_0crDHVZv00

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WJW ) – State troopers are investigating a semitrailer crash that killed a man on the side of a highway in Ohio on Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol , the crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on Interstate 71 in Perry Township.

Suspected overdoses kill 16 people in 3 days in Ohio

According to state troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing a tire on the disabled horse trailer he was hauling when a semitrailer truck went off the right side of the road, hitting Covrett and the horse trailer.

The Richland County Coroner pronounced Covrett dead at the scene. Another person who was with him, as well as three horses in the trailer, weren’t injured. The semitrailer driver also was uninjured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. The incident report didn’t mention any charges at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Suburban man charged with first-degree murder in death of Wheeling mother

WHEELING, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged with first-degree murder following the deaths of a Wheeling mother and her 1-year-old daughter. Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found dead by police in her apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after conducting a well-being check. Police determined her 1-year-old daughter Jaclyn “Angel” […]
WHEELING, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy