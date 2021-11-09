Where to buy Litecoin (LTC) coin: it is on the rise amid the launch of the LitecoinFAM podcast

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. Support for LTC is present at $247. Resistance is found at $294. The Litecoin price analysis shows the coin is continuing to correct at $256. The LTC/USD crypto pair is already oversold, so further upside seems difficult, if not impossible, before further correction or pull back. Today is the second day for Litecoin to be in the correction phase. The latest bull run of LTC was quite impressive, but as we know, the LTC usually breaks to an ATH in the last quarter of the year, but this time it still did not achieve this mark. And LTC needs to consolidate more for further highs.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO