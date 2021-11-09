CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satellite images show China's new aircraft carrier with advanced technology

Douglas Budget
 4 days ago

newyorkcitynews.net

Type 003, China's 3rd aircraft carrier likely to be launched in early 2022

Shanghai [China], November 13 (ANI): Construction on China's third aircraft carrier, Type 003 is progressing steadily and is expected to be launched by February next year, according to a US-based think tank. Citing a report by the Washington-based, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Radio Free Asia reported that...
foreigndesknews.com

China Nears Completion of New Aircraft Carrier, Could Launch Within Months

China is nearing the completion of a new aircraft carrier that will boost the nation’s military strength and influence in the region, experts say. Images of the Jiangnan Shipyard captured on Oct. 23 show the vessel, called only Type 0003, is far along in development and construction. The carrier could launch within six months, according to three experts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The Independent

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

Chinese premier Xi Jinping has warned that regional tensions in the Asia-Pacific cannot result in the Cold War era. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and the division of the Cold War era,” the Chinese president said during his virtual address at the Conscious Capitalism CEO summit on Thursday. He asserted that any attempt to chart boundaries in the region along ideological or geopolitical lines will fail. He said the Asia Pacific should ensure functioning of supply lines and aim to liberalise trade and investment.China, Mr Xi said, will remain firm in advancing reform and...
CNBC

Satellite images show China built mock-ups of U.S. warships

Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer in its northwestern desert, possibly for practice for a future naval clash as tensions rise between the nations. China has massively upgraded its military in recent years, and its capability and intentions are increasingly concerning...
Business Insider

Another 'bodyguard' for China's aircraft carriers may soon enter service

China's navy is also ready to commission another Type 055 destroyer in the first half of 2022, with more to follow in the next two years. The destroyer, a "bodyguard" for aircraft carriers, can also fight alone or lead a small flotilla on the high seas, according to naval experts.
erienewsnow.com

Satellite images appear to show China is making significant progress developing missile silos that could eventually launch nuclear weapons

Rapid construction at three suspected silo fields in China -- which could eventually be capable of launching long-range nuclear missiles -- appears to indicate that Beijing is putting substantial efforts and resources into the development of its nuclear capabilities, according to analysis of new commercial satellite images. Experts from the...
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why F-14 Tomcat fighter jets preserved in museums could never be restored in flight conditions

The key structural element of an F-14 is its wing box. It is an electron beam welded titanium box that keeps the wings firmly attached to the rest of the aircraft. Perhaps the most widely recognized US Navy fighter thanks to its starring role in Top Gun, the F-14 Tomcat served as an advanced interceptor and air superiority fighter, capable of attacking six enemy aircraft simultaneously at a range of over 100 miles with the AIM-54 Phoenix missile.
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
naval-technology.com

Quad efforts that keep the Chinese Navy awake at night

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic discourse between the US, India, Japan and Australia, that is maintained by talks between member countries. The Quad is more of a diplomatic network than a strategic alliance. Its aim – though not openly stated – is to curb Chinese influence and ensure that sea lanes remain open in the South Pacific region. The question is whether the efforts and capabilities of the four nations are enough to keep the ever-growing and powerful People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) awake at night.
