Aerospace & Defense

Satellite images show China's new aircraft carrier with advanced technology

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Chinese aircraft carrier with technology nearly equaling the...

thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Type 003, China's 3rd aircraft carrier likely to be launched in early 2022

Shanghai [China], November 13 (ANI): Construction on China's third aircraft carrier, Type 003 is progressing steadily and is expected to be launched by February next year, according to a US-based think tank. Citing a report by the Washington-based, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Radio Free Asia reported that...
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
foreigndesknews.com

China Nears Completion of New Aircraft Carrier, Could Launch Within Months

China is nearing the completion of a new aircraft carrier that will boost the nation’s military strength and influence in the region, experts say. Images of the Jiangnan Shipyard captured on Oct. 23 show the vessel, called only Type 0003, is far along in development and construction. The carrier could launch within six months, according to three experts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
tulsatoday.com

China’s growing threats

In an interview with Newsmax Tuesday, China expert Gordan Chang declared China’s efforts to configure its military to kill Americans have been going on for decades, but the United States has not been paying attention. And the threats mark a “failure of our political class to defend America,”. The particular...
Birmingham Star

Japan asks China to show restraint with military activities near Diaoyutai Islands

Tokyo [Japan], November 12 (ANI): Japan has asked China to self-restraint its "increasing military activities" in the East China Sea, Taiwan News reported. Citing local media, Taiwan News reported that a senior Japanese diplomat Funakoshi Takehiro has expressed concerns about Chinese vessels' repeated entry into waters around the Diaoyutai Islands.
NBC News

Inside the U.S. base in Djibouti as military race with China escalates

Everything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS Monterey: A Quick Tour with Tips & Hacks. This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
The Independent

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

Chinese premier Xi Jinping has warned that regional tensions in the Asia-Pacific cannot result in the Cold War era. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and the division of the Cold War era,” the Chinese president said during his virtual address at the Conscious Capitalism CEO summit on Thursday. He asserted that any attempt to chart boundaries in the region along ideological or geopolitical lines will fail. He said the Asia Pacific should ensure functioning of supply lines and aim to liberalise trade and investment.China, Mr Xi said, will remain firm in advancing reform and...
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
