Sen. Ted Cruz: Texas should secede if 'things become hopeless'

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under fire for recently telling a group of students that Texas should secede from the US if members of the opposing political party 'fundamentally destroy the country.'

"If the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country, if they pack the Supreme Court, if they make Washington D.C. a state, if they federalize elections if they massively expand voter fraud there may come a point where it's hopeless," Cruz told the crowd at the Young America's Foundation event at Texas A&M in mid October.

The topic of secession comes up in Texas every few years, or whenever people are angry over federal government policy. And with the crisis on the border, along with many other issues facing the current administration, the feeling among conservatives is high.

Cruz said that if things truly become hopeless because of the actions of the Democratic party, "we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil" but later that a form of 'Texit' - a play on the British 'Brexit' - where the state would secede from the US, it's not there yet.

"I'm not ready to give up on America. I love this country," said Cruz.

The myth that Texas can easily secede from the US persists because of the state’s history of independence.

Asked during the event if he would also welcome podcaster Joe Rogan to the new Texas government, Cruz responded: “Joe Rogan, he might be president of Texas!”

