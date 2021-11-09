CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sen. Ted Cruz: Texas should secede if 'things become hopeless'

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImTY6_0crDCLba00

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under fire for recently telling a group of students that Texas should secede from the US if members of the opposing political party 'fundamentally destroy the country.'

"If the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country, if they pack the Supreme Court, if they make Washington D.C. a state, if they federalize elections if they massively expand voter fraud there may come a point where it's hopeless," Cruz told the crowd at the Young America's Foundation event at Texas A&M in mid October.

The topic of secession comes up in Texas every few years, or whenever people are angry over federal government policy. And with the crisis on the border, along with many other issues facing the current administration, the feeling among conservatives is high.

Cruz said that if things truly become hopeless because of the actions of the Democratic party, "we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil" but later that a form of 'Texit' - a play on the British 'Brexit' - where the state would secede from the US, it's not there yet.

"I'm not ready to give up on America. I love this country," said Cruz.

The myth that Texas can easily secede from the US persists because of the state’s history of independence.

Asked during the event if he would also welcome podcaster Joe Rogan to the new Texas government, Cruz responded: “Joe Rogan, he might be president of Texas!”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Trolls Sen. Ted Cruz With A Blunt 2-Letter Comeback

Stephen Colbert had just two letters for Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican launched a bizarre attack on Big Bird. Last week, after the “Sesame Street” character tweeted that he had been vaccinated, Cruz replied: “government propaganda... for your 5 year old!”. Colbert fired back in a style true...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dallas Observer

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Apparently Thinks Big Bird is 'The Media'

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is not one to back down from a fight, and this week, he bravely called out one of the media’s most devious delegates: Big Bird. For decades, Big Bird has served as one of Sesame Street’s preeminent anchors, delivering the day’s hard-hitting news to the nation’s malleable young minds. From his informative report on athlete Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s math skills to his hot take on gendered bathrooms, America's information-hungry youths look to the large yellow avian to make sense of the world.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Ted Cruz
Bay News 9

Sen. Ted Cruz calls Big Bird’s vaccination message ‘propaganda’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ruffled some feathers over the weekend when he took issue with a tweet from children’s television staple and “Sesame Street” star Big Bird. “Sesame Street” star Big Bird shared that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Twitter, which drew backlash from some conservative voices. Sen....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Ted Cruz: Texas secession in play if Democrats ‘fundamentally destroy’ U.S.

Sen. Ted Cruz said he understands people who want Texas to secede from the U.S. and that Democratic rule could make matters “hopeless” enough for it. The Texas Republican said that he doesn’t favor secession now, but cautioned that he could imagine circumstances changing if Democrats in Washington get their way.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Texas A M#The Supreme Court#The Democratic Party#Texit#British
thefocus.news

Is Ted Cruz vaccinated? Texas senator criticises vaccine campaign for kids

Texas senator Ted Cruz recently criticised a vaccine campaign for children involving Sesame Street’s puppet, Big Bird. The muppet announced his coronavirus vaccination via Twitter following the final US approval and Cruz soon dismissed the pitch, according to USA Today. Here we find out more about the views of this...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Sen. Ted Cruz files bill to block COVID vaccine mandates for kids

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing legislation that would block schools from requiring students to get COVID vaccines. The Texas Republican filed a bill this week that would prohibit the federal government or any entity at the federal, state or local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors. The legislation comes as the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laredo Morning Times

Mick Jagger mocks Sen. Ted Cruz for Cancun trip

The jabs just keep on coming for Sen. Ted Cruz. During a Rolling Stones concert at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas last night, lead singer Mick Jagger took a moment between sets to poke fun at the GOP leader for his infamous escape to Cancun during the Texas freeze earlier this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Chris Hayes: The grim consequences behind Ted Cruz trolling Big Bird

"You do not have to go very far to see how this constant drumbeat from people like Ted Cruz specifically, and others, has had and can have huge repercussions," says Chris Hayes on Cruz picking a fight with Big Bird and the growing partisan gap in Covid's death toll.Nov. 9, 2021.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
uticaphoenix.net

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy