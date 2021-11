Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate 11-year-old John Seto. John was last seen at about 3:00 PM on Sunday November 7, 2021, in the area of 15 Wiltshire Road in Brighton wearing cargo shorts, a green shirt and carrying an LL Bean backpack. He is described as an Asian male, 4”10’, 75 lbs., with brown eyes and dark hair. He suffers from mental health issues and does not have a cell phone. John is known to ride the MBTA B Line and frequents local libraries, playgrounds, the Boston College area and his friend’s house on Sumner Street in Newton. He has been known to go missing in the past and was located last time in the area of Park Street and Tremont Street in Downtown Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO