CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake Beef As J. Prince Looks On, Twitter Reacts

By Robert Longfellow
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLvPV_0crD9zXS00

Source: @jprincerespect / Instagram


It’s clear that Drake owns plenty of real estate in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s mind if you listened to the latter’s infamous Drink Champs interview . But in a turn of events that no one saw coming, the Chicago rapper artist is seen requesting that he and the 6 God squash their beef by inviting him to the stage at an upcoming show in December.

The clip in question was posted by J. Prince, who took to Instagram to reveal that he had met with Kanye West for a sit down. It’s common knowledge that the Rap-a-Lot Records founder and certified OG is a staunch supporter of Drake. So no doubt Drizzy, and Ye slandering the man every chance he go, was the topic of conversation.

According to Prince, he got the word from Larry Hoover to get word to Ye that it was time to dead the animus. “I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them,” wrote Prince in the caption of the video, detailing the meeting he had with Ye at Rothko Chapel in Houston. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

West has been working with Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., to get the jailed founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, who is currently serving a life sentence, freed.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth with myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest,” says Ye, seeming reading a prepared statement from his phone. “I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year. Live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Prince is seen standing to the left of Ye, and only says “Beautiful” at its confusion.

Considering the vibes, Twitter has a lot of opinions on the matter. Since we have nothing but respect for J. Prince, we’ll leave it at that, but peep some of the more interesting reactions in the gallery.

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with more peace among artists in Hip-Hop, ever.

This story is developing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J Prince (@jprincerespect)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
J Prince
Person
Drake
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Michael Jackson And Britney Spears Warned Us: We Need To Change How We Treat Mentally Ill Celebrites, Starting With Kanye West

It is really, really time to stop making fun of Kanye West. Yes, celebrity antics can be hilarious. As comedian John Mulaney soliloquizes in his special Kid Gorgeous, being worshipped by crowds of adoring fans "changes you as a person." It's easy to sit back and laugh or scoff at celebrities for being out of touch or ungrounded, and assume that it's simply their lack of connection to the average person that causes their outlandish behavior. But what about when it's something more?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Beef#Drink Champs#Lot Records#Og#Rothko Chapel
Complex

Hit-Boy Says Jay-Z Emailed Him After He Seemingly Dissed Kanye West in Speech

Earlier this year, Hit-Boy provoked a reaction from fans after he gave a speech at the release party for his latest record with Nas, King’s Disease II. In an interview on the New Rory & Mal podcast, the producer and rapper revealed that he received an email from Jay-Z after footage of his speech surfaced online, and many perceived his comments as a diss directed at Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kanye West says people don’t want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer because of her effect on young women

Kanye West told podcast hosts that people are against Kim Kardashian becoming a lawyer - because of the effect she has on young women. The artist, now known as Ye, appeared on N.O.R.E & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast on Thursday. Ye discussed his involvement in the legal case of former gang leader Larry Hoover, then moved on to ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s journey to become a lawyer. Kim’s late father, Rob, notoriously defended former NFL player O.J. Simpson in the murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson.
NFL
epicstream.com

Kanye West Fury: Rapper Threatened Kim Kardashian To Take Their Kids? 'Off The Grid' Hitmaker Reportedly 'Jealous' Of KUWTK Star's Alleged Romance With Pete Davidson

Kanye West is, reportedly, plotting a revenge amid Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumors. Kim Kardashian shocked everyone when she filed for divorce in February, seeking to end her nearly seven-year marriage to Kanye West. The marriage of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and American rapper had become an endless source of celebrity news, brand sponsorship and family tohubohu.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mixmag.net

Kanye West on beef with Drake: “it’s time to put it to rest”

Kanye West, now known as Ye after legally changing his name, wants to squash the drama with Drake. Over the course of the past decade, Ye and Drake have battled it out for the top spot of the rap echelons, disputing through diss tracks, leaked songs, and on-stage callouts. In...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Squashes Beef With Soulja Boy: "Love You Bro"

Over the past few months, beef has been brewing between Kanye West and Soulja Boy for no reason other than an unused verse. In the weeks leading up to the release of DONDA, several rappers attempted to secure placements on the album, though it wasn't underground names as you'd think. It was artists like Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. The latter has been on a near three-month-long tirade disrespecting Ye at any opportunity.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

785
Followers
131
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy