Nancy Segal — Deliberately Divided: Inside the Controversial Study of Twins and Triplets Adopted Apart

A Review of Deliberately Divided: Inside the Controversial Study of Twins and Triplets Adopted Apart by Nancy L. Segal. Rowman & Littlefield, 520 pages (November, 2021) When I first heard about the Louise Wise Services-Child Development Center (LWS-CDC) twin study, I was shocked but also skeptical. A doctor had separated monozygotic (MZ, popularly known as “identical”) twins to study them, but he never told the twins or their adoptive parents of the existence of their siblings. It sounded like something from a dystopian science fiction novel. Surely this could not happen in the United States. But as I investigated further, I discovered, to my surprise and horror, that such a study had in fact happened. The details were not quite as straightforward as I had been led to believe, but twins were indeed separated from each other and studied by scientists, who kept the purposes of their work secret.

