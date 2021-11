It’s been 14 years since Kirsten Dunst last played Mary Jane Watson in the “Spider-Man” franchise. Dunst now says that she’s open to returning to the web-slinger’s world. “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she told me Thursday night at “The Power of the Dog” screening at AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre. “I would never say no to something like that.” Then she cracked, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.” Dunst made her Mary Jane debut opposite Tobey Maguire in the title role in Sam Rami’s “Spider-Man” in 2002 followed by “Spider-Man...

