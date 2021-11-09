HALLOWEEN ENDS Will Honor John Carpenter's Legacy and Have a Tone Similar to CHRISTINE

From They Live to Halloween to Escape From New York, John Carpenter is not only a revolutionary movie director (the inventor of the whole goddamn slasher genre, among many accomplishments), but also an iconic score composer. To celebrate the self-described Horror Master's chilling oeuvre and ring in All Hallows Eve, the good folks at metal comedy powerhouse Two Minutes to Late Night put together a fret-burning metal tribute to the man himself, featuring a medley of some of his most famous themes. Master of Ceremonies Gwarsenio Hall, A.K.A. Jordan Olds, puts his shredding skills on fine display while dressed as some of Carpenter's most iconic characters. Take in all the glory in the video above, and if you really love what you see, become a Patreon patron and get early access to all of Two Minutes' videos plus exclusive rewards like patches, T-shirts and even custom songs.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO