HALLOWEEN ENDS Will Honor John Carpenter's Legacy and Have a Tone Similar to CHRISTINE

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector David Gordon Green’s next Halloween film, Halloween Ends, is going to have a different tone than the first two movies. In fact, the film will have a tone more similar to John Carpenter’s classic film Christine. I like that each of these films have delivered different tones, and...

geektyrant.com

