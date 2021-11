Labor shortages are creating havoc for many businesses in the United States, and medical practices are not immune. Although there may be some relief as federal government's bonus checks end this fall, the problem will not come to a screeching halt. Indeed, experts believe that the growth of the ambulatory sector - 22,000 of the 23,000 jobs added in health care in May alone -- will propel even more challenges. Moreover, the workload burden has been unrelenting, causing some employees to migrate out of healthcare altogether to other, less stressful - and often higher-paying jobs. Regardless of how you slice it, the labor shortage is a reality.

