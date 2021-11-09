How to cultivate a growth mindset in your team

Leadership Coach & Facilitator For The Left-Brained Analytical Leader & Founder of JAS Leadership. When was the last time you had a meaningful meeting with your team? Not just one where each associate stated their progress on the current project, during which all the other members just stared off into space waiting to take their turn so they could get back to their desks? How about the last time you had a meeting where vital information was shared, ideas for improvement were offered and decisive decisions were made on correcting errors instead of sweeping them under the rug? Imagine how much more productive your team members, and actually the entire organization, would be if the leadership team encouraged, embraced and acknowledged the absolute need for psychological safety.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO