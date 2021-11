So I am sure at one point in your life you have heard that old phrase "Back in my day..." I guarantee you that phrase "Back in my day..." has been around since the old caveman (woman) days. A conversation will come up during dinner between an older and younger group of family members, and the elder will compare what it was like when he or she was young. The lack of "this or that" will always come into play. Have you found yourself in this same dilemma?

MANDAN, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO