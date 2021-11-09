Lakers-Hornets Recap: Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis Refuse To Lose

The pride of Chino Hills and the pride of Long Beach both notched triple-doubles, but in the end everyone's favorite Laker staved off a third straight LA loss.

First, we had Olympic Melo.

Then, we were treated to Hoodie Melo.

Now.... Staples Melo?

19-year NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony, at age 37, has experienced something of a career rebirth as the Lakers' scoring savior during the team's home games.

He is currently averaging 20.6 points per game across his eight contests at Staples Center. He is connecting on a completely insane 64.4% of his 7.4 three-point attempts at home. Across 11 NBA games (home and away), Anthony is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Melo is shooting an insane 50% from the field (on 12.4 looks), 52% from long range (on a high-volume 6.8 attempts per game), and 82.6% from the charity stripe.

Tonight, in a 126-123 overtime thriller against star point guard LaMelo Ball and the visiting Charlotte Hornets, Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points (his best-ever sum as a Laker or as a bench player) on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor (including 7-of-10 shooting from long range), and also pulled down three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Anthony actually displayed solid defensive awareness to boot. He posted a +13 plus-minus rating on the night.

All-Star big man Anthony Davis was really the hero of the game, but Melo was more of the people's champ. Davis had a magnificent two-way contest outside of some unfortunate jumpers beyond the post. He ultimately scored 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting and pulled down ten rebounds. His versatile stat sheet was rounded out with impressive tallies of five blocks, four assists, and three steals. He did all this while continuing to battle the stomach flu that limited his availability for the Lakers' prior game, a 105-90 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. AD even got sick in between the third and fourth quarters, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum:

So the Lakers move on, having boosted their overall record to 6-5 on the young season. LA is 2-3 without team leader LeBron James so far this season. Last night, James remained out for the third straight game with an abdominal strain.

Almost every game, win or lose, with this way-too-veteran club is more trouble than it needs to be, and this Lakers-Hornets bout was no exception.

In the first quarter, the Lakers rode the hot hand of starting center DeAndre Jordan (seriously) on offense (he scored 10 points and pulled down four rebounds), along with Anthony's sharp-shooting (he had seven points) and some high-level passing from Russell Westbrook (who had six assists in the frame) to a 29-26 edge over the Hornets.

Yes, DeAndre Jordan actually led the Lakers in the first quarter with 10 points, including this cool give-and-go:

That said, his defense was still horrific, and the Hornets made sure to capitalize:

Jordan never scored another point after the first quarter. He suited up for just 10:33. His backup Dwight Howard, meanwhile, was a defensive behemoth as usual, and lapped Jordan in his own minutes played tally, with 15:15.

Howard's excellent rim protection and still-potent athleticism and defensive effort continue to make him the better center, though he is a far less beloved teammate than DJ.

The Lakers bullied their way inside to get 18 free throws in the game's first two quarters. Davis and Anthony both finished the game's first half in regulation with 12 points. LA led the Hornets into the halftime pause with a 61-60 edge. LA needed to connect on 51.2% of its field goal attempts to hit that number.

It wasn't a particularly commanding advantage. Soon, thanks in large part to guard Terry Rozier and LaMelo, the Hornets opened up the second half on a 12-3 run.

Thankfully, behind the efforts of Westbrook, Davis, Anthony, and of course a very special Laker last night, Malik Monk, the Lakers closed the third quarter on a 23-9 run. Davis scored 11 points in the third quarter alone.

To put the cap on the Lakers' moxie and hustle, Malik Monk took a major heat-check triple with the shot clock expiring for the period. It was a crazy buzzer beater from the Lakers' logo!

Throughout the game, the Staples Center's favorite Laker, Carmelo Anthony, did not disappoint. His three-point shooting was especially clutch.

Carmelo's jumper was silky smooth, and he was always ready to launch his long-range attempts.

Of all the Lakers' much-ballyhooed minimum contract "coup" signings, the best one has obviously been this 37-year-old future Hall of Famer, who was almost out of the league four seasons ago after a rough 10-game stint with the Houston Rockets.

NBA Twitter was mercilessly incisive on this point last night:

In other exciting news about an older Laker, National TV Rajon Rondo appeared to wake up tonight in a big way. He ignited the Lakers' offense to close out the third quarter with Westbrook riding pine. After the Lakers were down 78-70 with five minutes left in the frame, Rondo returned to the hardwood and went work work, dishing out a wealth of assists (six, to be precise). By the time that period ended, the Lakers were leading 94-87.

Plays like this were a Rondo-AD specialty all night. Rondo knew just how to convert defense into offense in a way that this running Hornets team would struggle to stop.

Early into the fourth, though, Rondo's luck ran out. The veteran guard was ejected with 10:55 remaining in the quarter after being hit with a Flagrant 2 foul for wrapping an arm around Terry Rozier. Westbrook came in and immediately started pushing the pace, but played surprisingly in control, feeding Dwight Howard and sharp-shooting Malik Monk to help the Lakers push up their lead to double-digits.

Here's the foul. Judge for yourselves:

As all of you were doing as well, this reporter was watching Russell Westbrook with baited breath, fully ready for things to devolve into inefficient hero ball efforts. Instead, with Westbrook leading the club, the Lakers built a 103-89 lead.

But THEN... things got spooky.

Thanks to further referee shenanigans, the Lakers bore witness to a five-point swing during a stoppage in action. After rookie Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves fouled Hornets star LaMelo Ball, the second-year point guard, Anthony was saddled with a delay-of-game penalty shot, got into it with a ref, and Westbrook was penalized for arguing with a ref.

Suddenly, the Lakers were up by just four points. Westbrook coughed up six turnovers in the fourth quarter alone. The Hornets were buoyed by athletic play from Ball, "Scary" Terry Rozier, the upstart Miles Bridges, the currently-not-injured Gordon Hayward, and Miles Plumlee.

Great defense from Miles Bridges on Anthony Davis forced an airball three with 1.3 seconds left. The game went to overtime after that terrible Anthony Davis airball.

The Lakers may have botched the fourth quarter, but the war was not yet over.

Luckily for the Lakers, Mason Plumlee was ejected after some crucial fouls on AD with 49.4 left in the overtime frame. Head coach James Borrego had to go small, with a lineup of LaMelo, Rozier, Bridges, Hayward, and Cody Martin.

The Lakers closed the game with Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Reaves, Melo and Davis.

Let's circle back to those triple doubles. LaMelo Ball played with great poise and speed, and terrific court awareness. He finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Westbrook, again despite some head-scratching late-game decisions, had a very Westbrookian night. He scored 17 points, dished out 14 assists, and pulled down 12 boards (all defensive). Westbrook also had seven turnovers in the game and finished with a -17 plus-minus line.

Rajon Rondo, in by far his best game of the year, finished with eight assists, one rebound, one steal, one block, zero points, and +20 plus-minus in just 12 minutes. His steady decision-making rescued the team from itself in the third quarter. Had he closed the game instead of Westbrook, it's possible the team would not have needed an overtime period to survive.

In a thrilling overtime, the Lakers appeared in danger of letting the upstart Hornets force their way back into the game.

The Hornets lost their fifth consecutive game, and fell to a 5-7 overall record in the Eastern Conference, good for the ninth seed.