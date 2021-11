Former Saginaw Valley State University and Minnesota coach Jerry Kill is back on the sidelines, this time as a replacement for one of his best friends. Texas Christian, which has lost three consecutive games, announced that Gary Patterson would leave as head coach in his 21st season as the TCU coach. The dismissal comes on the heels of a 31-12 loss to Kansas State, dropping the Horned Frogs to 3-5.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO