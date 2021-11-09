CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Is The Most Educated City In Michigan

By Hannah DeRuyter
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HJbf_0crD1BYo00
Photo: Getty Images

Most cities across the United States are highly educated, but there can only be one city that comes out on top as the most educated in each state.

247WallSt.com released a list of the most educated city each state has. However, with the cost of education going up every year, college isn't always an option for everyone.

"The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential."

With costs of education being so high, the report states that "an estimated 32.1% of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or higher." They also add that at least one city in every state is higher than the national average of American adults with a bachelor's degree or higher.

To find the most educated city in each state, 247WallSt.com uses education data from the U.S. Census Bureau by reviewing five-year estimates of the percentage of adults 25 years or older with a bachelor's degree or higher.

So, what is Michigan's most educated city?

Ann Arbor.

According to the report, here are the statistics for Ann Arbor:

  • Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 76.0%
  • Median household income: $65,745
  • Estimated unemployment rate 2015-2019, all workers: 2.5%
  • Estimated unemployment rate 2015-2019, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 2.0%

To find the most educated city in each state, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Ban On Fining Michigan Employers For COVID Violations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan’s workplace safety agency from fining employers for first-time violations of COVID-19 rules and require reimbursements if they violated her 2020 executive orders that were later declared unconstitutional. The Democratic governor said the Republican-sponsored legislation...
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous Cities

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Most Smokers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
HEALTH
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Veterans Day 2021, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket

Data from the 2019 American Community Survey, conducted by the United States Census Bureau tells us that there were 18.2 million military veterans in the United States between 2015-2019. But what else does the data show? The post Veterans Day 2021, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
sheltonherald.com

Shelton educator lands university president job in Michigan

SHELTON — Dr. Tarek M. Sobh’s commute to work is not going to get any easier. The Shelton resident and former educator at the University of Bridgeport was recently appointed as the eighth president of Lawrence Technological University in Michigan, where he has served as vice president of academic affairs and provost since 2020. He will officially start on Jan. 1, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan education department working to solve teacher shortage

LANSING, Mich. — As Michigan faces a teaching and staff member shortage, fueled in part by budget cuts and the pandemic, Michigan's Department of Education says it's taking steps to fix the problem. The Michigan Board of Education heard from its superintendent, Michael Rice, at its board meeting on Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#U S Census Bureau#Statistics#Job Security#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
New York Post

This is currently the most anxious city in the US

Of the 15 largest metropolitan areas in the US, Seattle is apparently the most stressed out. The city has the highest percentage of adult residents who reported feeling “nervous, anxious or on edge” for at least several days in the last two weeks, The Seattle Times reported, citing data from the Census Bureau.
HEALTH
bridgemi.com

Michigan education chief pushes reforms to get more teachers in classrooms

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect estimated cost of programs to address Michigan's teacher shortage. State Superintendent Michael Rice has recommended teacher recruitment and retention programs that would cost $300 million to $500 million over five years. Bridge Michigan regrets the error.) LANSING—James Rautiola, an...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sits down with The Michigan Daily to discuss higher education, chemical contamination, future of Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sat down with The Michigan Daily in the Michigan Union on Friday morning while in Ann Arbor to sign the second bill repealing the state’s “tampon tax,” a term referring to the state’s value-added tax on menstrual products. In the interview, Whitmer discussed efforts to increase gender equity in Michigan, the importance of student political involvement and her vision for state-wide improvements in education, child care and infrastructure.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
247tempo.com

The Most Active City in Every State

Exercise is one of the most effective ways for people to improve their overall health. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of depression, weight gain, and certain chronic diseases, while improving cognitive function, sleep quality, and physical balance — among many other benefits. Though the importance of...
WORKOUTS
Daily News

This is the Least Educated City in North Dakota

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor's degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.
EDUCATION
illinoisnewsnow.com

This is the Least Educated City in Illinois

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.
ILLINOIS STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan effort launched to OK tax breaks for private school education

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to veto Republican legislation she and others say would crack open the door to school vouchers in Michigan. But a new group of school-choice advocates is working to bypass her and enact a system that would extend tax breaks for private school education. Advocates on...
MICHIGAN STATE
ocnjdaily.com

Robin Shaffer for the Ocean City Board of Education

Robin Shaffer is passionate about the field of education and has dedicated his adult life to serving communities of children, parents and educators. He is a third generation educator, and a fourth generation Ocean City citizen. He holds a master’s degree in education from Hood College and has extensive experience in the field of education for 28 years and.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
audacy.com

These are the most haunted cities in the US: study

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) - With spirits known to haunt schools, a theater and a government building, Springfield, Missouri has been ranked as a one of the most haunted cities in the U.S. The southwest Missouri town of about 167,000 people has more haunted places per capita then just about anywhere...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
854
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy