What’s the Future of Low-Code and No-Code Development?

By Nate Nead
readwrite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology tends to evolve in a direction that makes it more accessible and more universal. Half a century ago, computers took up an entire room of space and were only able to be used by technical professionals at the top of their game. These days, even children can use computers and...

duke.edu

Back in Action: HackDuke’s 2021 “Code for Good”

If you walked across Duke’s Engineering Quad between 9AM on Saturday, October 23rd, and 5PM on Sunday, October 24th, the scene might’ve looked like that of any other day: students gathered in small groups, working diligently. But then you’d see the giant banner and realize something special was afoot. These...
EDUCATION
Neowin

Microsoft's low-code programming language Power Fx is now open-source

Following some leaks in February, Microsoft officially announced its new low-code programming language for the Power Platform in March. Dubbed Power Fx, this language allow customers of the Power Platform to build and customize application logic in a low-code environment. Power Fx will feel particularly familiar to users of Excel. In May, the company further boosted the language via integration with the OpenAI's GPT-3 models so natural language can be utilized for calculations instead of complex formulas.
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

When low-code becomes high maintenance

Matthew Shears, co-founder and commercial director at UP3, discusses how organisations can overcome challenges to realise the benefits of low code. Low-code application development is expanding at an astounding rate. It’s easy to see why, given that it offers organisations the ability to build digital apps with relative ease and speed when compared to traditional methods. Complicated software often requires lots of programming by teams of experts and can take large amounts of time to implement, while low code/no code provides an alternative solution for businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Yet, the notion that low-code is easy, ubiquitous, app development for all, could come back to bite. Custom built applications might be able to help address business challenges and improve overall performance but without a carefully considered approach, these benefits will be short lived or may not be realised at all.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

3 Coding Challenges For Junior JavaScript Developer Interviews

React Native is a solid JavaScript cross-platform application development framework. It is, without a doubt, one of the most advantageous technologies for developing a chat application. In this tutorial, you will learn how to use React Native, Firebase, and Expo-CLI to create a private messaging chat app using the power of React Native. This tutorial utilizes the following technologies: React Native and Firebase. Firebase provides support for authentication for different authentication providers, including Social Auth numbers, as well as standard email and phone numbers.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Forbes

The Pervasive Myths Of Low-Code/No-Code

Gautham Viswanathan is Co-Founder and Head of Product at Workato. Today, everyone is competing to define low-code or no-code. The phrase is popular, but it's also vague; Formstack research shows that 82% of people don't actually know what it is. The vagueness props up myths about the trend that need to be addressed.
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

DevOps Unbound: DevOps for Low-Code – Friend or Foe?

Low-code development has become increasingly popular since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Low-code technologies allow organizations to build and customize fully responsive, easy-to-deploy applications with little to no coding. It accelerates digital transformation and empowers citizens developers. In this episode of DevOps Unbound, hosts Alan Shimel and Mitch Ashley are joined by Derya Sousa (Kianda), Andrew Manby (HCL) and Brian ven den Blink (Valori) to discuss the benefits of low code and how it is transforming software development. The video is below and a transcript of the conversation follows.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

5 Reasons Businesses Are Switching to Low-Code Solutions

Gartner: Low-code technologies market to grow 23% in 2021 and reach $5.8 billion. API-based low-code development is another big trend in modern-day development that is growing synergistically with the low code tech market. The value of low code is clear, and its role in delivering workflow automation projects will only continue to increase. The market for low code developers is 3.2 times the 12.5% CAGR for the general population of developers worldwide.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Appian Is Unifying the Low-Code Market

Appian's (NASDAQ:APPN) acquisition of process mining company Lana Labs allowed it to get ahead of the market. It now offers a suite of products from process mining to workflow to automation that none of its competitors can match. According to Lana Labs, "the goal of process mining is to precisely analyze business and production processes for weak points and opportunities for improvement."
ECONOMY
techgig.com

Low-Code can make you 235 billion times more productive, see how

According to a study conducted by scientists from Oslo and Gothenburg, technical debt is the primary barrier preventing IT leaders from innovating. Another study found that technical debt consumed between 24-41% of available resources. The industries that were hit the hardest were (obviously) information technology and health care. It doesn't...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

How Newgen uses low-code approach to digital transformation

Organizations are in a rush to simplify their customer experiences, and the move to digital-first to handle this is gaining momentum. ZK Research has found that 95% have at least one digital initiative underway and that 74% of companies have accelerated their plans by at least one year since the pandemic began.
SOFTWARE
Electronic Engineering Times

Why Low Complexity Video Coding is Answer to UHD TV Success

UHD TV sales might have taken off but there's not much UHD content to watch on them. A new MPEG-5 video coding standard, LCEVC, might just address this. Ever since regular TV broadcasting began by the BBC from my home town London on 26th August 1936, the broadcast industry and the technology ecosystem around it has been continually striving to improve it and make it look better. However, in recent years we have failed to upgrade traditional terrestrial broadcasting to ultra-high definition (UHD), with the consequence that most people who have been buying UHD TVs have never watched any actual UHD TV content on them!
CELL PHONES
readwrite.com

Excel Pro Secrets, Formulas in Excel; and Excel Shortcuts

Excel is the best spreadsheet application. It has thousands of formulas that can be used at multiple places making the tasks more manageable. Although we usually use formulas to solve the necessities, some functions, formulas, tricks, shortcuts, and hacks in Excel remain unknown. Excel offers many formulas that are less...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Creatio Recognized In The Comprehensive Evaluation Of Low-Code Platforms For Business Developers By Independent Research Firm

Only 9 low-code vendors have been included in this evaluation with the report stating about Creatio: “the firm’s features for process automation are the deepest of all the vendors in this assessment…”. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, has been...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Airtable offers low-code app builder tailored for enterprises

Speed, ease of workflow, and democratization of technology and business data are what IT is all about in 2021. Airtable, a low-code provider of a lightweight way to help line-of-business employees manage and present business data, today announced the launch of Interface Designer. Airtable calls it the “first complete, visual application builder” for enterprises, though companies such as Appian, Quickbase, and Boomi might disagree.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Quickbase Named a Leader in Low-Code Platforms for Business Developers Analyst Report

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Quickbase, the leading no-code platform for operational agility, today announced it was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms for Business Developers, Q4 2021 1. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005847/en/. Quickbase Named a Leader in Low-Code Platforms for...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

How to automate QA testing of SaaS and low-code applications

Quality assurance automation engineers test applications developed in-house, from legacy monoliths to cloud-native applications that leverage microservices. A typical mission-critical application requires a combination of unit testing at the code level, code review, API tests, automated user experience testing, security testing, and performance testing. The best devops practice is to automate running these tests and then select an optimal subset for continuous testing inside CI/CD (continuous integration and continuous delivery) pipelines.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Microsoft’s C# 10 promises ‘prettier’ code

C# 10, the latest release of Microsoft’s object-oriented, type-safe programming language for the .NET platform, has arrived, with capabilities intended to make code “prettier,” quicker, and more expressive, the company said. The upgrade to C# is part of the .NET 6 software development framework and Visual Studio 2022 IDE, both...
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

App Development: Staying Secure Using Low-Code Platforms

More companies than ever are turning to low-code platforms to speed application development and reduce the burden on IT staffs. These platforms, fronted by a graphical user interface and intended to be easier to use than traditional development methods, are growing fast. According to Gartner, more than 65% of application development activity will be accomplished using low-code environments by 2024.
CELL PHONES
theregister.com

'Automate or die!' Gartner reckons most biz apps will be developed via low-code by the people who use them

Gartner analyst Milind Govekar believes that application development is moving to "low code or no code," and software development shifting to "assembly and integration." Speaking at the Gartner IT Symposium, Govekar said that cloud disruption is still under way and, according to his analysts, organisations are 17 times more likely to increase cloud spend than to reduce it in the next year. By 2025, he argued, cloud spending will exceed non-cloud spending in IT (today it is around one third, he said) and half of enterprise workloads will be deployed on a hyperscale provider, whether that is in public cloud, on-premises or at the edge.
COMPUTERS
MySanAntonio

Why Low-Code Platforms Are the Developer Shortage Solution People Aren't Talking About

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the shortage of engineers in the U.S. will exceed 1.2 million by 2026. On a global level, according to staff augmentation firm Daxx, the talent shortage is expected to soar from the current 40 million to more than 85 million by 2030. A McKinsey survey from earlier this year additionally reported that 87% of businesses are already seeing a developer shortage, or anticipate one in a few years.
COMPUTERS

