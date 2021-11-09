What’s the Future of Low-Code and No-Code Development?

Matthew Shears, co-founder and commercial director at UP3, discusses how organisations can overcome challenges to realise the benefits of low code. Low-code application development is expanding at an astounding rate. It’s easy to see why, given that it offers organisations the ability to build digital apps with relative ease and speed when compared to traditional methods. Complicated software often requires lots of programming by teams of experts and can take large amounts of time to implement, while low code/no code provides an alternative solution for businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Yet, the notion that low-code is easy, ubiquitous, app development for all, could come back to bite. Custom built applications might be able to help address business challenges and improve overall performance but without a carefully considered approach, these benefits will be short lived or may not be realised at all.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO