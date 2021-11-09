CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

BJP sets target for completing organisational tasks and recognising old guard on Namo App by Dec 31, promoting Mann ki Baat at every booth by May 22

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its state units and morchas to complete organisational meetings, tasks delegated in the party's recently held national executive meet and to ensure double dose vaccination by visiting door to door by December 31. As the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

'Ningol Mela' organised in Imphal to promote handloom products

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 5 (ANI): Craft Development Promoters Organisation has organised 'Ningol Mela', a ten-day handloom and handicrafts fair at Gandhi Memorial hall in Imphal to give a boost to the sector in the state. Speaking to ANI, Sanabam Bocha Singh, Secretary of Craft Development Promoters Organisation, said, "The...
INDIA
newyorkcitynews.net

BJP to set up committees for every poll booth, make arrangements to listen to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda has said that a party committee should be set up for every polling booth and an arrangement put in place so that one can listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat at every booth, Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan quoted Nadda as saying.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

TMC govt linked with smugglers, criminals; West Bengal becoming terrorist hub: BJP MLA

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 12 (ANI): Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul on Friday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is linked with smugglers and criminals and the state has become a terrorist hub. Speaking to ANI, the designer-turned-politician said, "Does Chief...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

India hopes mid-year assessment of MINUSCA will allow UN to reflect evaluation of performance

New York [US], November 13 (ANI): Asserting that the Central African Republic is at an important juncture in its tenuous journey towards peace, India has said that the announcement of ceasefire a few weeks back, ongoing efforts for the national dialogue, and preparations for local elections of 2022, indicate firm commitment of the CAR leadership to put in place democratic framework based on rule of law and credible state institutions for successful post-conflict recovery.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#Old Guard#Bharatiya Janata Party#Shakti
albuquerqueexpress.com

Karnataka Bitcoin scam: CM Bommai calls allegations 'politically motivated'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Slamming the Opposition over the Bitcoin scam, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday termed the allegations "politically motivated" and asked them to submit the documents related to the scam to the investigation agencies which are already conducting the probe into the issue. Speaking...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Uttarakhand wins three awards in tourism categories

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand has won prestigious national level awards in three categories in the field of tourism. The state earned Best Wildlife Destination, Best Adventure Destination and Best Spiritual Destination awards. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy presented the awards to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

National Achievement Survey 2021, successfully conducted across country

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The National Achievement Survey 2021, was successfully conducted on Friday across all 36 States and union territories across the country. "As per initial estimates received from 24 states/UTs nearly 96 cent of the sampled schools and nearly 92 cent of the targeted sampled children, of classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 participated in the survey. The National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a process of gathering information in order to develop a deep understanding of what students know, understand and can do with their knowledge as a result of their educational experiences" the Education Ministry in a statement said.
EDUCATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chandigarh to host the biggest higher education conclave for North India

Chandigarh [India], November 13 (ANI/ATK): HEC - Higher Education Conclave (a three-day event) by Silver Fern is a concoction of The Learned and The Learning. This one of its kind education fair is replete with students, school and college counselors, Delegates from international universities, English PTE Trainers, and anyone and everyone associated with the field of education.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
albuquerqueexpress.com

CLAT 2022: Latest updates on exam pattern, dates, eligibility and syllabus

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Consortium of NLUs conducts the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 in the first week of May. If you pursue UG and PG law programs in Top National Law Universities and several affiliated colleges, the CLAT examination gives this opportunity to the aspirants.
INDIA
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
theenergymix.com

COP 26 May Set Earlier Deadline for New Carbon Targets, Let Biggest Emitters Opt Out

A new draft of the final COP 26 declaration expected Tuesday night or Wednesday morning may open a path for countries to toughen up their carbon reduction targets ahead of schedule, but give the world’s biggest carbon polluters a chance to opt out, Bloomberg Green reported Tuesday, as negotiations at the marathon 12-day climate summit in Glasgow entered their final, decisive phase.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

13th India Game Developer Conference to kick off next week with a phenomenal line-up of global speakers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), India's premier event for game developers, announces an impressive line-up of speakers for its 13th edition set to take place virtually between 16th - 18th November. Meet with Torfi, creative director of Minecraft or hear from Brenda...
VIDEO GAMES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan likely to allow transportation of Indian wheat to Afghanistan through its territory

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Pakistan would 'favourably' consider the request by the Taliban regime for transporting wheat offered by India through the country on an "exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran Khan expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's acting...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

UAE weighs new law on divorce, inheritance for non-Muslims

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has issued a new law related to divorce, inheritance and child custody for non-Muslims. The 20-article law also introduces the idea of civil marriage, allows wills to be drawn up granting inheritance to anyone chosen, and deals with paternity issues. These...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
albuquerqueexpress.com

UAE hosting COP28 signifies its great position globally: Ministers

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 12 (ANI/WAM): A number of ministers have praised the UAE's winning the right to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023, the largest global conference of heads of state and government on climate and environmental issues.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy