The most immediate announcement from last night’s live letter for Final Fantasy XIV was no doubt the surprise Endwalker delay, but there were other topics under discussion as well. For starters, players got their first look at the new small-scale PvP mode, Crystal Conflict, which acts as a tug-of-war between two teams of five as they try to push a crystal into the other side’s base. The new mode also coincides with a new form of PvP reward track, the series, which rewards participation without being a direct competition like seasonal rewards.

LOTTERY ・ 7 DAYS AGO