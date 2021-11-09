CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is The Most Educated City In Minnesota

By Hannah DeRuyter
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Most cities across the United States are highly educated, but there can only be one city that comes out on top as the most educated in each state.

247WallSt.com released a list of the most educated city each state has. However, with the cost of education going up every year, college isn't always an option for everyone.

"The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential."

With costs of education being so high, the report states that "an estimated 32.1% of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or higher." They also add that at least one city in every state is higher than the national average of American adults with a bachelor's degree or higher.

To find the most educated city in each state, 247WallSt.com uses education data from the U.S. Census Bureau by reviewing five-year estimates of the percentage of adults 25 years or older with a bachelor's degree or higher.

So, what is Minnesota's most educated city?

Edina.

According to the report, here are the statistics for Edina:

  • Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 69.8%
  • Median household income: $104,244
  • Estimated unemployment rate 2015-2019, all workers: 2.7%
  • Estimated unemployment rate 2015-2019, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.9%

To find the most educated city in each state, click here .

