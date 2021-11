Millions of Americans are in debt, and a lot of that financial strain comes from medical bills — even for patients who are insured. Deductibles in employer-based plans have tripled over the past decade, according to an Los Angeles Times investigation from 2019, which pushes health care for many further into only-for-emergencies territory. The result is Americans are delaying preventative and urgent care treatments as well as going into debt at rates not seen in other wealthy nations.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 15 HOURS AGO