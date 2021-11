After a year of closures – which saw theatres, concert venues and art galleries standing empty – the UK’s creative industries are struggling to get back on their feet. Previously growing at five times the rate of the wider economy, these industries are yet to recover to their pre-pandemic levels, even as the world reopens. And it’s the regions outside of London that are hardest hit, with the north-west’s creative sector alone losing £900m due to the pandemic.But while lockdown brought significant challenges for the UK’s creative sector, it also created opportunities. The world has adapted quickly to online living...

