Consuela Estillero gets teary when she talks about leaving her apartment at the University City Townhomes. Not because she’s spent nearly 40 years of her life at the affordable housing complex in West Philadelphia, and not because she raised her two kids here, who now have grandchildren she frequently visits. Those facts certainly make the impending move harder to swallow, but Estillero gets emotional because she’s genuinely worried about finding another landlord who will accept the rental voucher coming her way, a necessity precipitated by the property owner’s decision this summer not to renew a long-running contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO