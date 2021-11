Electric vehicle brand Neuron Mobility has announced the launch of its new 'E-Scooter Brain' technology in Canada, Australia, and the U.K. According to the company, the new multifaceted system features three innovative technologies to improve the e-scooter riding experience and support passenger safety. As of right now, the new system is only in a trial phase, which is set to last six months.

