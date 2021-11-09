96 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Tuesday; 3 deaths

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 96 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The county’s death count is at 950.

The county’s total cases are now at 42,151 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 23,339 cases and 523 deaths; Monroe County has 20,131 cases and 369 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,021 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,601,086.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29–Nov. 4, stood at 9.3%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 8:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 14,280,888 total vaccine doses, including 954,343 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Nov. 9.

• 6,500,759 people are fully vaccinated; with 52,279 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 44,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,559 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 591 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, there were 77 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,992 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

• There are 258,391 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

• There are 5,780,498 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 79,530 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,531 cases among employees, for a total of 97,061 at 1,644 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 32,840 of total cases have been among health care workers.