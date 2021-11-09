ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese property bonds dive as contagion kicks in

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI/BEIJING/LONDON (Reuters) - China's property sector suffered a fresh pounding on Tuesday as Kaisa Group made a desperate plea for help, Beijing-backed firms began to wobble and the U.S. Federal Reserve sent its first direct warning about potential global damage. Bonds issued by developers slumped after sources said Kaisa,...

uk.investing.com

albuquerquenews.net

Bonds, Stocks, Economy: How China's Property Woes AreSpillingOverseas

SAN FRANCISCO - Marco Metzler of Switzerland gets 2,000 new followers a day on LinkedIn, all watching to see what will happen to his money. Metzler invested $50,000 last month in the offshore bonds of real estate developer China Evergrande Group to see if he would get any returns. The former Fitch Ratings analyst is not expecting much. He's out to prove a point about China's troubled property sector by chronicling the fate of his investment on social media.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Exclusive: China reserve bureau working on crude oil release

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state reserve bureau said on Thursday it is working on a release of crude oil reserves although it declined to comment on a U.S. request to the world's top consuming nations to tap stockpiles to ease global energy prices. The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Citic Bank#Chinese Government#China Construction Bank#Reuters#Kaisa Group#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Wechat
FXStreet.com

Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty

The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks with more...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

WeChat bargain hunters seek profits in China property bond rout

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – In late October, as a growing liquidity crisis across China’s property sector walloped developers’ bonds, a group of Chinese finance professionals got together on the messaging app WeChat to pool their funds and buy the unloved debt. The first target was a 5.3% January 2022 bond issued...
MARKETS
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Property Stocks Surge on Mortgage Lending, Open Market Bond Sales

(Yicai Global) Nov. 11 -- Chinese property-related stocks surged today as investors took cheer from positive news this week that mortgage lending has jumped and domestic bond policies look likely to be relaxed. A number of real estate stocks hit the upper 10 percent daily limit, including Tahoe Group [SHE:...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Why Investors Are Fleeing China’s Investment-Grade Property Bonds

Even seemingly healthy Chinese real estate developers are getting dragged into the Evergrande mess. The financial crisis at China’s biggest property developer has spread to companies with investment-grade debt, walloping firms like Country Garden Holdings Co., the nation’s largest builder. Are investors overreacting?. Probably not. Since China Evergrande Group nearly...
REAL ESTATE
Telegraph

Mines and speedboats: How Taiwan plans to repel a Chinese invasion

Taiwan has laid out its asymmetric warfare strategy to counter a potential future Chinese invasion, with a focus on using small, mobile weapons such as mines and speedboats to neutralise Beijing out at sea where it is believed to be most vulnerable. With China now capable of sealing off the...
MILITARY
theedgemarkets.com

Credit Suisse, UBS curb margin funding for China property bonds

HONG KONG (Nov 10): The private banking units of Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG have stopped accepting the bonds of a growing number of Chinese developers as collateral for margin loans, as turmoil mounts in the nation’s real estate sector. Clients can no longer use dollar debt...
ECONOMY
charlottestar.com

Potential defaults of Chinese property developers hit Asian stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia crumbled on Wednesday, following on from a sharp sell-off on U.S. markets,. Increasing concerns about China's property sector, and the ability of developers to service interest payments on bonds, and higher oil prices helped keep buyers at bay. In Japan, the Nikkei 225...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Embattled Chinese property developer Kaisa pleads for 'more time and patience' to solve liquidity issues as concerns mount over contagion from Evergrande's debt crisis

Kaisa Group said it was accelerating asset disposals in Shanghai and Shenzhen to solve liquidity issues. The Chinese property developer is also accelerating its sales of existing properties. Shares of Kaisa and three of its units were suspended from trading a day after an affiliate missed a payment to onshore...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

A warning from Chinese bonds

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter and is usually available only with a Premium subscription. Are you currently a Standard subscriber? Click here to switch your subscription to Premium. Not yet a subscriber? You can take out a Premium subscription here. Good morning. The Fed is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Well-behaved Chinese property giant shows stress

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Compared to over-indebted China Evergrande (3333.HK), teetering on the verge of collapse, state-controlled developer China Vanke (000002.SZ), is a model of financial propriety. With peers racing to acquire distressed rivals and home sales falling, the country’s third-largest real estate company is finally listing its property management unit, which could raise some $2 billion according to IFR.
REAL ESTATE
IBTimes

Chinese Developer Kaisa Halts Trading As Property Woes Grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. A liquidity crunch at one of the...
ECONOMY

