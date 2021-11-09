CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Texas secede? Ted Cruz says if “things become hopeless”

Cover picture for the articleIs Texas planning on seceding? Not yet, according to Senator Ted Cruz, but that could change if “things become hopeless” in the U.S. Cruz’s resurfaced remarks were made last month when he spoke to students at Texas A&M University. While at the event, a student asked Cruz what the...

Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
KRQE News 13

Big Bird's not running for Texas Senate but a parody is beefing with Ted Cruz

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Follow Big Bird as we work to remove Ted Cruz!” In a rivalry you could never have predicted, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is being taken to task by Big Bird, or more specifically, a parody of the large yellow “Sesame Street” star after the real Big Bird shared a tweet encouraging children to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Story Continues Below.
mediaite.com

WATCH: Ted Cruz Seriously Entertains the Prospect of Texas Seceding From the Union, Floats Joe Rogan as President

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was recently asked about the prospect of secession and didn’t completely slam the door on the idea. In newly circulating comments initially made last month during a live taping of the senator’s podcast on the campus of Texas A&M, Cruz fielded a question from an audience member about the possibility of Texas seceding from the union.
Washington Times

Ted Cruz: Texas secession in play if Democrats 'fundamentally destroy' U.S.

Sen. Ted Cruz said he understands people who want Texas to secede from the U.S. and that Democratic rule could make matters “hopeless” enough for it. The Texas Republican said that he doesn’t favor secession now, but cautioned that he could imagine circumstances changing if Democrats in Washington get their way.
Ted Cruz
Joe Rogan
Kyrie Irving
Christopher Columbus
thefocus.news

Is Ted Cruz vaccinated? Texas senator criticises vaccine campaign for kids

Texas senator Ted Cruz recently criticised a vaccine campaign for children involving Sesame Street’s puppet, Big Bird. The muppet announced his coronavirus vaccination via Twitter following the final US approval and Cruz soon dismissed the pitch, according to USA Today. Here we find out more about the views of this...
KTEM NewsRadio

Ted Cruz Now Has Beef with Big Bird For Being Vaccinated

If you need a laugh, then look no further because Ted Cruz has named his latest enemy. Big Bird is a fictional character that was created by Jim Henson for the children's show Sesame Street. The 8'2" yellow bird first appeared in 1969, but the character remains 6 years old as time passes. Forever young, and forever friendly - that's Big Bird.
Houston Chronicle

Sen. Ted Cruz files bill to block COVID vaccine mandates for kids

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing legislation that would block schools from requiring students to get COVID vaccines. The Texas Republican filed a bill this week that would prohibit the federal government or any entity at the federal, state or local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors. The legislation comes as the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age.
NewsTalk 1290

A Bunch of Texans Went as Ted Cruz Flying to Mexico for Halloween

Every Halloween you have people dress up as topical moments of the year. Looks like some of you had the same idea for 2021. Back in February, the week long freeze happened in Texas. Millions were without power in the state for days. People were literally freezing to death in their homes and people wanted answers as to when power would be restored. Texas Senator Ted Cruz during this time thought it was best to take a vacation.
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Ted Cruz defends protesters' right to give a 'Heil Hitler' salute

The mystery of the base-running pearls worn by Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson caught Houston’s attention during the World Series opener. Was that some secret signal? An ode to his mother, grandmother or maybe — this was the Thumbs’ favorite theory — a prim and proper white-haired English teacher from his youth in California who set him on the straight and narrow? When the answer did arrive, however, it proved to be the most satisfying of all. Why does he wear the pearls? Because he likes the way they look, and just decided to. That’s a home run of an answer, even if it’d be even nicer if all the bling distracts him from the next few fly balls the Astros’ sluggers send his way.
uticaphoenix.net

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
CBS DFW

In Texas AG Race, George P. Bush Criticizes Ken Paxton's Character, Handling Of Abortion Law

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After serving two terms as Texas Land Commissioner, Republican George P. Bush wants to become the state’s top prosecutor. “I’m running for Attorney General because Texans deserve better than what they’ve got,” said Bush. Incumbent Ken Paxton still faces state fraud charges from before he became Attorney General, and is reportedly under FBI investigation after his top lieutenants last year accused him of bribery among other things. Paxton has repeatedly denied any wrong-doing. But during an interview in Dallas Wednesday, Bush said he worries if Paxton becomes the Republican nominee, he’ll be indicted and become vulnerable. “Ken Paxton will lose in the...
bitcoinist.com

Why Ted Cruz Wants U.S. Congress Merchants To Accept Bitcoin

Per a report by Breitbart News, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has introduced a resolution that could bring Bitcoin right to Congress. The government official proposed legislation on November 1st for the institution to increase its awareness and involvement with digital assets. Related Reading | Why This $100K Bitcoin Purchase...
Idaho State Journal

No, Sen. Cruz, Australia is not like Texas

I love the Aussies. As a way to wait out the Indian monsoon for research leaves in 1995 and 1999, I chose to lay over in Australia for those two summers. Not only did I find the citizens friendly and hospitable, I also enjoyed the gorgeous campus of the University of Queensland and took full advantage of its world-class library.
Mic

Ted Cruz tried to dunk on Democrats, dunked on his fellow Republican instead

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. There’s something almost — almost! — commendable about the way Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz absorbs enough embarrassment to kill a lesser man, and is nevertheless able to move forward with whatever he’s doing like he didn’t feel a thing. It’s not “admirable” exactly, in so much as it’s a talent almost always used in the service of some awful, ghoulish conservative plan to screw over poor people, or marginalized people, or both at once. But it’s certainly notable, at the very least. There’s no juvenile stunt too embarrassing or shameless that Ted won’t grin his way through it and act like everything’s hunky dory.
