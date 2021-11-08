Meet Idaho’s Youngest Influencer

Social media is ubiquitous in our society. It's hard to define its impact on our lives every day. We hear the stories of unknowns who post a video on youtube, Facebook, and now TikTok, who suddenly gain fame and fortune. Everyone on any social media platform yearns to become the next...
Albertson's has been a big part of our community as long as we can remember, but how did one of America's biggest grocery chains spring up from right here in Idaho?. Back in 1939, a gentleman by the name of Joe Albertson was the district manager for Safeway grocery stores and oversaw the Treasure Valley's Safeway supermarkets when he left to go start is own grocery chain, which we now know as Albertson's. This video, which I found on YouTube, details the history of Albertson's grocery stores. How it started right here in Boise, Idaho and made its way across the United States. A lot of staples which you've seen in grocery stores from all over America, were first developed in Albertson's stores right here in Idaho. One example of that, is the grocery store magazine rack. Maybe you're from California or New York or Florida, Washington, or wherever... You've likely seen one of these in your lifetime. The grocery store magazine rack was first used inside Albertson's grocery stores and is now seen around the world. The grocery store magazine rack likely inspired what is now the grocery store gift card mall.
Remember the Ocean Spray cranberry juice video that went viral last year? The skateboarder (@doggface208) is an Idaho native who hopped on his skateboard while sipping on a jug of cranberry juice and lip singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” on his way to work (at an Idaho potato factory) because his car wouldn’t start.
A huge Thanksgiving feast at home might be a tradition, but making a reservation and going out for dinner will surely help avoid 7 days worth of leftovers. There are several Treasure Valley restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving reservations this year, but you'll probably want to hop on it before all of the tables fill up.
What a great time to be alive. Over the past few years we have seen some pretty interesting collaborations when it comes to food. Many chain restaurants are looking to up their game by working with big profile names. For instance, McDonald's will be doing a 12 Days of Christmas...
If everyone joined this one Facebook group, we could help Treasure Valley pet owners sleep better at night. Terrifying. Your beloved dog has gotten out and you realize that he doesn't have his collar on because you took it off to scratch his next last night. He's got a chip, but you're panicked. Wondering where could your dog be? Roaming the neighborhood? Did he make it out to the main street? Has anyone grabbed him? Is his chip information up to date? Is he hurt? Is he scared? You can't just text a dog like you can a child. You have to look and if it's bed time, what do you do? Keep looking? Go to sleep? Keeping your dog's chip information up to date is definitely important as you can still be quickly reunited, even without your phone number on the collar.
Are you getting tired of hearing about everyone moving TO Idaho? A recent trip to the airport and some conversations with flight attendants taught us that while folks really are moving to Idaho quickly, there are a lot that are moving OUT of the state, too. A recent study has...
If you move to Idaho without having any family or friends already living here, it's hard to know where to start in getting to know the place you now call home. Google searches and local news are helpful, but there's nothing like getting the low down from someone who's been living life here since childhood. Thankfully there are plenty of locals happy to share their wisdom. Here's the inside scoop on what you need to check out from someone who's called Idaho home since birth.
Anyone who knows tamales knows that home made tamales are better than anything you'll ever find in a package. Here's where you can get your hands on some amazing ones in the Treasure Valley. I can eat tamales year round. My favorite are pork with red sauce. But truly the...
What exactly do you know about the Idaho Office for Refugees? The website details their mission: "The Idaho Office for Refugees strives to ease the transition for those seeking refuge in the United States by providing education, connection, and space for growth." It also provides one of the coolest things...
All day Wednesday (or until they run out), the Idaho Food Bank and the City of Nampa are giving away free food to anyone who comes to pick up. This is pretty wonderful, especially this time of year and especially for individuals and families who are food insecure. According to our friends at CBS 2 Boise, "The City of Nampa along with the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing fee food to the community between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday or until the food runs out. The distribution will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa." If you're wondering if you or someone you know qualifies, "There are no qualifications other than need and you are able to pick up the food for yourself or your neighbor."
It's November in Idaho, and usually, before the turkey is consumed, the slopes are filled throughout the Gem State with skiers, snowboarders, and anyone else who loves Winter activities. Rain in the Treasure Valley usually means that snow is falling and accumulating in the mountains. Once the snow starts to...
The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on so many. In the news, we see so much discussion around vaccines, health, economics, and freedom. But, we aren’t seeing much discussion around how this pandemic and regulations are affecting the growth and social skills of children. Boise Buddy Benches for Elementary Schools...
It’s that time of year again! Can you believe it? Time to shop crazy deals, wear ugly sweaters, and wait patiently for Santa on Christmas Day. It ALSO means Christmas Trees! One of my favorite holiday traditions, Christmas trees are the staple of the holiday in every home. If you’re...
If you're anything like us, you routinely fail to use all of your paid time off. Perhaps looking around these super cute McCall cabins will inspire you to take a long weekend!. Trust us, we more than understand what it's like to feel so overwhelmed by deadlines and projects that you cant visualize how using all of your vacation days is actually possible. Sometimes, working ahead to enjoy a week off is so exhausting that it doesn't even seem like it's worth it.
It happened. We experienced our first frost of the winter season this week. Before you set out on your hike in the Foothills, be sure to check ahead of time to make sure the conditions are safe. Ridgetorivers.org is a resource that provides an interactive map of daily trail conditions which is especially useful in the wet wintery months.
It's happening slowly, but soon the days where you wear a winter coat in the morning and regret it by the time you come home will come to an end. The temperatures are dropping, it's getting darker earlier and we're excited for all the winter fun that comes with it!
Boise is getting another Chipotle! This is probably really good news considering lines always seem to be almost out the door at any Chipotle in the Treausre Valley. This location will be opening in southeast Boise on Apple St. and Boise Ave. across from Timberline High. Don Day of BoiseDev...
The excitement for Christmas is already creeping in. Before you know, it'll be the gift-giving season. The State Department of Education’s Holiday Card Contest is calling all Idaho artists from grades K-12 to showcase their creativity by designing holiday greeting cards! One special drawing will be selected to be published on the State Department of Education’s website and used as the Department’s own holiday greeting card. The student who submits the selected artwork will receive cards for his or her own use. The Department also awards grade-level winners.
The beauty of Mother Nature, obviously! Sure, I still get excited about the little things, but man, there is some beauty around here! When was the last time you saw the beauty right in your (figurative) back yard?. This particular piece of Treasure Valley beauty can be found with just...
Might surprise you... I feel like people seem to be busy bees here, but of the 116 largest cities in the United States, Boise didn't even rank in the top 50!. Wallethub put together a list of the top 50 hardest working cities in the United States and I was a little shocked to see Boise ranked 56! I drive around and I feel like people here in the Treasure Valley are busy bees. Out getting stuff done... The area is growing so there's lots of construction, developments growing super fast, just busy busy...
