Stearns County, MN

19 Years Missing: Deputies Looking For Help In Josh Guimond Case

By Ashli Overlund
 4 days ago
It'll be 19 years tonight since anyone has seen or heard from former Saint John's University student Josh Guimond. He went missing from the university campus on November 9, 2002. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook today to ask the public for their help. 'His disappearance still...

