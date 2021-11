LCCT, our theater company in residence, has been putting the finishing touches on the fully-staged, live production of “Hair Frenzy,” opening this Friday. The theater has been closed most of this week while behind the scenes things have been hopping with rehearsals, costume fittings, light cues, set building, prop gathering, and more! Tickets for “Hair Frenzy” are available in advance through our online box office or in person at the door. Come enjoy a good laugh with us!

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO