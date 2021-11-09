U.S. is back with a new approach to climate policy – U.S. lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez

China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters across the world. The joint declaration came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators wrestling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels. "This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap," US special envoy John Kerry told reporters. "It commits to a series of important actions now this decade when it is needed."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO