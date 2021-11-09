CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Home Alone director criticises new movie and Hollywood remakes

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginal Home Alone director Chris Columbus has criticised the upcoming reboot, as well as Hollywood remakes in general. The latest entry into the Christmas franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone, is set to hit Disney+ later this week – though it looks like one person who won't be watching is...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
957thebeatfm.com

Disney+ begins production of “Hocus Pocus 2” featuring original cast

Disney+ said in a press release that the Hocus Pocus sequel has started filming in Rhode Island, with original Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning as witches and sisters Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. Doug Jones will also reprise Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo as Becca, Cassie and Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the witches.
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Benedict Cumberbatch says Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland is “gobsmackingly brilliant”

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has praised his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. Cumberbatch told Esquire that Holland’s was “utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant.” Cumberbatch also joked that despite being a 45-year-old man, he’d never quite got over the giddy excitement of appearing onscreen with Spider-Man. “All the time...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Ratray
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Chris Columbus
Person
Pete Holmes
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Archie Yates
Person
Ellie Kemper
Person
Aisling Bea
TVLine

Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2 Sets Fall 2022 Release, Adds Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson

The Sanderson sisters will be in good company when Disney+ conjures up Hocus Pocus 2. The streaming service announced Sunday (aka Halloween) that the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic has cast Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, and Veep‘s Tony Hale and Sam Richardson. The trio will join original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Kathy Najimy (Mary) and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson). Rounding out the ensemble are Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the...
MOVIES
In Style

We Finally Have Pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker on the Set of Hocus Pocus 2

While just about everyone is obsessing over every detail of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That ..., it's not the only thing Sarah Jessica Parker has filling up her schedule. She's also filming the sequel to the cult-classic Halloween flick, Hocus Pocus — and People has the very first images of SJP on set as her beloved character, Sarah Sanderson.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson pranks co-star Ryan Reynolds after Red Notice premiere

Red Notice co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds engaged in a banter on social media to the delight of fans. The two actors and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot are the powerhouse trio of Netflix's latest action movie. Ahead of the film's general release on the streaming service, the three A-listers hilariously called out one another.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Remakes#Home Sweet Home Alone#Reelblend
nbcrightnow.com

Chris Columbus blasts Hollywood remake habit

Chris Columbus has hit out at the practice of remaking films. The 63-year-old director's Christmas classic 'Home Alone' is being reimagined in the Disney+ film 'Home Sweet Home Alone' and Columbus has slammed Hollywood for continuously remaking old movies. Asked if 'Harry Potter'- a franchise in which he directed two...
MOVIES
TVLine

Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: Sanderson Sisters Reunite in Disney+ Sequel

Bewitching, isn’t it? As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ unveiled a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, reuniting original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) more than 28 years after the release of the 1993 cult classic. As previously reported, Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) is also back for the sequel, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and...
MOVIES
Variety

MGM Courting Jake Gyllenhaal, Doug Liman for ‘Road House’ Remake

MGM is ramping up speed on its remake of “Road House,” with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and director Doug Liman circling the project. While a production start date has not been set, MGM higher-ups reportedly see the project as a priority for the studio. No deals have been signed with Gyllenhaal or Liman yet, though the two are in active talks. Should both Gyllenhaal and Liman sign on, the “Road House” remake would mark the first collaboration between the actor and director. The pair already have busy schedules ahead, with Gyllenhaal set to begin shooting Guy Ritchie’s Afghanistan War thriller...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Live Action Hollywood Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Director, News and Everything You Need to Know

Attack on Titan Live-Action Hollywood Movie - Everything We Know So Far. With creator Hajime Isayama recently concluding the Attack on Titan manga series, and with its anime adaptation approaching its end, fans are wondering if there will be a live-action adaptation of the popular series in Hollywood. Although Attack on Titan fans know that the series got two Japanese live-action films in 2015, they are still waiting for Hollywood's take.
MOVIES
TVLine

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Become Lucy and Desi in Full Trailer for Amazon Movie — Watch

Prime Video knows you want more glimpses of Nicole Kidman‘s transformation into Lucille Ball, and the latest Being the Ricardos trailer is full of ’em. Written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos spans one week of production of the classic sitcom I Love Lucy, as Kidman’s Ball and Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz deal with a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage. Whereas October’s teaser trailer only gave us the briefest of looks at Kidman and Bardem as the iconic entertainers, the full promo (embedded above) offers much more footage, including Bardem-as-Arnaz giving us his best, “Lucyyy, I’m ho-ooome!” as Ricky Ricardo. The ubiquitous J.K. Simmons and Goliath‘s Nina Arianda also pop up as William Frawley/”Fred” and Vivian Vance/”Ethel,” as do Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Tony Hale (Veep), Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus). Being the Ricardos hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 10, and will become available to stream via Prime Video on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Watch the newest trailer above, then drop a comment with your reactions!
MOVIES
easyreadernews.com

“Speer Goes to Hollywood” -A true remake [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Hannah Arendt coined the phrase “the banality of evil” when referring to Adolf Eichmann as he stood trial for crimes against humanity. Eichmann, despite his bland demeanor and claims that he was merely following orders, was directly responsible for the deportation and extermination of Jews in concentration camps. He carried out the Final Solution. A better example of the banality of evil would be Albert Speer who, spared the death penalty at the Nuremberg Trials, wrote a memoir that presented himself as the “Good Nazi.” People bought into his self-serving portrait and the book sold millions.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: Carrie (Remake)

There are some truths out there that one will never be able to convince people of, and the idea that the 2013 version of Carrie was actually better than people have said it was is probably going to remain as one of them for the foreseeable future. The reviews and the fan response to this movie were horrible for one reason or another, and it’s kind of odd to see considering that the effects received a huge upgrade and the movie itself told essentially the same story in an updated fashion. But it’s strange how much people will grouse about a remake that doesn’t follow the original story that well, but will vilify a movie such as this that follows the movie almost perfectly but omits certain points that either didn’t make sense or are a bit outdated at this point. Hey, people are going to like what they want, that’s a fact, but making it sound as though the Carrie remake was a steaming pile of garbage was kind of an odd choice made by a lot of people, and making it sound as though the problem was that it followed the story too closely was even stranger.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson and Jumanji Director Reunite for New Christmas Movie

Dwayne Johnson has a lot of exciting upcoming movies ranging from Red Notice to Black Adam, which are both being helmed by two directors he's worked with before, Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscrapper) and Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise). However, those aren't the only directors Johnson will be reuniting with. It was just announced that he will be re-teaming up with Jake Kasdan, director of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, for a new holiday adventure movie titled Red One.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy