Producer prices rise 8.6%, matching September record high

By PAUL WISEMAN, AP Economics Writer
WRAL News
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, matching September's record annual gain and offering more evidence that inflationary pressures are not yet easing. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers...

