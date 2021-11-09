Producer prices rise 8.6%, matching September record high

Add milk to the list of foods that are getting more expensive in the U.S. Shoppers across America are noticing inflation in prices on many everday items, and milk got its moment in the spotlight after a CNN interview with one family went viral. It’s true: retail prices for a gallon of milk are up 26% at an average of $3.59 since bottoming out at $2.84 in July 2018. And if you think that’s bad for consumers, take a look at meat prices — boneless chuck roast has surged 28% in the last year — or average prices for a gallon of gas, which as of Thursday surged 61% from at the same time last year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO