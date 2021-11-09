Interview: Kyiv Sikorsky Chairman Talks Infrastructure, Investment And Business

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-9) tonight voted in favor of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that cleared the House of Representatives. “Last November, the American people elected a Democratic Congress with a mandate to rebuild America. With today’s historic vote we continue to fulfill that mandate,” said Rep. Pascrell. “Last week in North Jersey, we joined President Biden to announce a replacement for our 110-year-old Portal Bridge. In our district and across the country rebuilding America demands replenishing and replacing our crumbling roads, tunnels, and bridges. It will be the largest investment ever in our public transit system, as well as our passenger rail service, and provide the funding needed for the Gateway Project. Communities will benefit from massive funding to upgrade our sewer systems, and public health will improve thanks to funds for clean and safe drinking water. The Democratic Congress will pay down our country’s largest investment in new infrastructure that we have seen in decades. This is a titanic win for the United States of America. This is what building back better looks like.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO