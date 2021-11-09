CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: Kyiv Sikorsky Chairman Talks Infrastructure, Investment And Business

By Kurt Hofmann
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you see the growth potential of Ukrainian air transport?. In my opinion, Ukraine is an underestimated country. The market for passenger and cargo transportation will develop by leaps and bounds. This is due to the fact that Ukraine is located in the geographical center of Europe and has colossal...

