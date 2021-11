Alkaline water is having a moment. Just ask Shaq, the newly unveiled spokesperson for a company and lifestyle brand that pedals the “pure,” pH-balanced drinking water touted by some for having more health benefits than the regular stuff. Or Gwyneth Paltrow, who has partnered with a different brand, or Beyoncé, who required titanium straws to sip it on tour. Locally, there is a new water lab in San Jose, which may be the first and only alkaline water storefront here in the Bay Area. But these owners getting in on the game are actually more excited about what alkaline water can do for your cup of coffee or tea, rather than for your health.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO