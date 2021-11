As we get into the home stretch of the fantasy football season in the NFL, it’s time to take a hard look at our teams and evaluate how to move forward. Week 10 is when fantasy football players really have to evaluate what the rest of the season means. Is your team 3-6 with four players on the IR and you’re stuck choosing between Boston Scott and Derrick Gore as your starting running back? This might mean boldness is the only way to salvage the season. Players are going to start shooting for the stars to hope they can salvage the season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO