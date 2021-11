HealthDay News — A new rule to sharply cut methane emissions and other oil and gas industry air pollutants that harm health and contribute to climate change is in the works. The new Clean Air Act rule proposed Tuesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would cut 41 million tons of methane emissions between 2023 and 2035. That is the equivalent of 920 million metric tons of carbon dioxide — more than the carbon dioxide produced by all U.S. passenger cars and commercial aircraft in 2019.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO