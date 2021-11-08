CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Cantrell Really Wants to Work With Faith No More’s Mike Patton

By Todd Fooks
 6 days ago
Sounds like Jerry Cantrell is a Mike Patton superfan. The Alice In Chains guitarist was on former-U.K. DJ-turned-podcast host Matt Stock's Life In The Stocks and gushed about a possible collaboration with the Faith No More founder. “Patton is sick,” says Cantrell (as heard in the player below), admiringly....

loudersound.com

Jerry Cantrell teases prospect of an Alice In Chains/Faith No More collaboration

Is the world ready for an Alice In Chains-meets- collaboration? Quite possibly not, but AIC guitarist Jerry Cantrell is more than keen to get together with FNM/Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton to see what might result from their meeting of minds. Interviewed by radio presenter-turned-podcast host Matt Stocks on his...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Jerry Cantrell names Kim Thayil as the best guitar player from the Seattle grunge scene

The Seattle scene of the late-’80s and early-’90s gave birth to a cultural and musical revolution, driven by some truly great guitar players who reimagined punk, metal and hard rock in their own image. Now, Jerry Cantrell, leader of quintessential Seattle rockers Alice in Chains, has named who he considers the greatest guitarist to emerge from the boom.
SEATTLE, WA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Reflects On Rise Of Grunge: 'We Were Aware That Something Was Happening In Our Town'

In a new interview with E. Curtis Johnson of the 105.1 The Blaze radio station, Jerry Cantrell reflected on ALICE IN CHAINS' rise to international fame as part of the grunge movement of the early 1990s, along with other Seattle bands such as NIRVANA, PEARL JAM and SOUNDGARDEN. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We were aware that something was happening in our town that we all sprung from, from various directions — north, east, south and west, around Seattle. You could feel that there was something happening, and it was a little different and it was a little grittier and it was a little bit more raw than what was going on at the time. But we were also aware of a lot of bands that were making kind of a new sound as well. I remember seeing FAITH NO MORE come through the Central Tavern and seeing JANE'S ADDICTION at the Moore Theatre and GUNS N' ROSES, of course, and NINE INCH NAILS 'Head Like A Hole' on MTV. There was something happening collectively across the world, and we had our little bubble of it, and we wanted to be a part of that. It wasn't some sort of a planned event or anything like that, but I think we were all on a similar wavelength. And music is always changing — the world is always changing and music is too, and it was pretty wild to be part of one of those changes."
MUSIC
Person
Jerry Cantrell
Person
Kool Keith
Person
Dave Lombardo
Person
Mike Patton
Spin

SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Jerry Cantrell

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell. The guitarist released his latest solo album, Brighten, last Friday. Lipps and Cantrell discuss the record along with how Chris Cornell’s daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, brought him to tears, his relationship with Eddie Van Halen, how Alice in Chains formed, and much more.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Jerry Cantrell – Brighten

The albums that Grunge legend Jerry Cantrell has released across his solo career and his mothership Alice In Chains always seemed to have an intertwined relationship. 1998’s Boggy Depot and 2002’s Degradation Trip seemingly attempted to fill the void left in the wake of Alice’s hiatus and Layne Staley’s passing while Alice’s comeback albums with William DuVall on board essentially felt like Cantrell albums with extra riffs. This symbiosis turned cyclical with 2018’s Rainier Fog, which shared quite a bit of noticeable commonality with Boggy Depot . So where does Brighten, his first proper solo album in nineteen years, fit into this dichotomy?
BEAUTY & FASHION
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL On Hypothetical ROCK HALL Induction: 'It's Not Something That's Gonna Make Or Break Your Career'

In a new interview with the WMMR radio station, ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell was asked about the chances of his band getting inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. ALICE IN CHAINS' debut album, "Facelift", came out in 1990, which would have made the group eligible since 2015. Cantrell said about the possibility (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've seen some of my friends and peers and mentors be accepted. And it's not something that's gonna make or break your career, but it's always nice to be recognized for your work. I don't really spend a whole lot of time thinking about it. Like I say, it doesn't make or break my career. But it is always nice when people recognize your music and your work and appreciate what you do. That's the reason why you do it — to satisfy yourself as a musician, to create something out of nothing that makes you proud and makes you feel and then give it out to the world and have people react to it and make them feel as well and make it part of their life. It becomes personal to them as well as it's personal to you."
ROCK MUSIC
Antelope Valley Press

‘Brighten’ refreshes Cantrell’s sonic palette

Refreshing his sonic palette, Alice in Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell returns with a new album and his first independent release, with “Brighten.”. On shelves Oct. 29, his third solo album and first since “Degradation Trip” (2002), is the result of recording sessions with Guns N’ Roses’s Duff McKagan (bass), former Dillinger Escape Plan front man Greg Puciato and drummer Gil Sharone. Twisting his approach, the 55-year-old rocker trades his typical dark moods/lyrics for more positive, enlivened tones.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith No More#I#Dead Cross#Fnm
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Announces Intimate Q&A Session And Acoustic Performance In Los Angeles

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell will celebrate the release of his new solo album, "Brighten", with an intimate question-and-answer session, storytelling and acoustic performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, November 18. Released on October 29, "Brighten" was co-produced by Jerry over the past year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thewoodyshow.com

Jerry Cantrell Explains Why Elton John Is So Important To '90s Rockers

Alice In Chains guitarist and co-founder Jerry Cantrell released his long-awaited and highly-anticipated fourth solo album, Brighten, last month. The LP is Jerry's first solo effort in 19 years. And while it took him a long time to get started on the record and more than a year to complete it (thanks to the pandemic), Brighten delivers on all levels, from haunting ballads to massive, sludge-loaded riffs.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Yakima, WA
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington.

