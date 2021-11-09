CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos at Cowboys: The No Bull Review

By sadaraine
Mile High Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI really like pleasant surprises. I think I may keep talking myself into believing that the Denver Broncos are going to get absolutely destroyed every week from here on out just so I can experience a handful more before the end of the season. Seriously though...there aren’t many who...

The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
Mile High Report

What is this Broncos team becoming?

After 9 weeks of NFL action the Denver Broncos are a team of roller coaster swings. Starting 3-0, falling to 3-4, and rebounding to 5-4 probably wasn’t the plan, but it puts Broncos Country in an interesting spot. Ian St. Clair and I discussed the Broncos on the MHR Radio...
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Cowboys practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos were forced to place cornerback Bryce Callahan on short-term injured reserve, but based on what we saw when he injured his knee it could have been a lot worse. He obviously won’t be available to play this week. Two other players, tackle Garett Bolles and safety Caden Sterns are question marks this week as both were non-participants in practice on Wednesday.
NFL
Mile High Report

How many wins will the Broncos end up with this season?

What better way to celebrate a big road win than to project our optimism on the rest of the season? That’s what we did in this weeks’ DraftKings Sportsbook SB Nation Reacts survey. Personally, I voted for 9 wins, but I hope they reach the 10 win mark. While 9-8 is still disappointing and likely not a playoff spot, it would be a huge step in the right direction for Vic Fangio as a head coach and the Denver Broncos as a franchise in the post-Manning era.
NFL
Jonathan Cooper
National football post

Cowboys face Broncos with Dak Prescott still in limbo

The Dallas Cowboys have a path in mind for Dak Prescott to follow in order for the quarterback to return to the field Sunday against Denver Broncos at Arlington, Texas. Prescott strained his calf in the waning moments of Dallas’ 35-29 overtime victory over the New England Patriots on Oct. 17. After the bye week followed, the two-time Pro Bowl selection was merely a spectator in the Cowboys’ 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
NFL
National football post

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott returning to play against Broncos

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Thursday that he will be back in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Prescott missed last Sunday night’s 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings due to a strained right calf. He was injured during a 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots on Oct. 17.
NFL
fox4news.com

Dallas Cowboys prepare to host Denver Broncos on Sunday

FRISCO, Texas - Thursday’s practice may determine whether Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plays on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. He had a light practice Wednesday but is still recovering from a strained calf muscle. It kept him out of Sunday’s win against the Vikings in Minnesota. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys vs. Broncos: Week 9 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys are by far the more talented team in this Week 9 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Because of that alone, we should expect them to keep their rather impressive win streak alive this week. However, in order to do that they still have to make sure they are winning the matchups they are expected to win.
NFL
chatsports.com

Know Your History: The Cowboys vs Broncos matchup

When the Broncos travel to Arlington to face the Cowboys this Sunday, it’ll mark just the 14th time ever these two teams have faced off against one another. And yet, one of the most memorable moments in Cowboys franchise history came against Denver. That would be Super Bowl XII. Tom...
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Eagles betting odds for Week 10

The Denver Broncos had a huge road win as double-digit underdogs last week, but open up against the 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles as a slight home favorite. This is a huge game for Denver who can enter their Bye Week at 6-4 with a win next week, which would completely change the narrative for their season and put them in position for a playoff run.
NFL
Mile High Report

Does this win change anything

Lets be real, while Denver is likely not as bad of a team as portrayed and Dallas was not as good of a team as portrayed. Does this game change anything, here is the reality (IMO) of our current situation. While this game showed the potential of this team, it also showed the limitations. Lets be clear, had it not been for a freak bounce on the blocked punt, this game likely would of been very different. As it was, it turned out to deflate a Cowboys team that looked like they had not really prepared at all for the Broncos. But credit to the Broncos who could of simply folded after trading Von Miller and punched their clock early.
NFL
Mile High Report

Game balls all around for Broncos dominant win over Cowboys

What a game for the Denver Broncos. Just about no one believed they had one iota of a chance in this game against the Dallas Cowboys. As double-digit road underdogs, they smacked the Cowboys in the mouth for over three and a half quarters putting up a 30-0 lead that Dallas cut down to 30-16 in the final minutes of garbage time.
NFL
chatsports.com

Five plays that shaped the Cowboys’ embarrassing loss to the Broncos

Last year, the Cowboys played 12 games (plus some of another) without Dak Prescott and had to alternate between Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert, and even Ben DiNucci while constantly rotating backup offensive linemen and suffering with a terrible defense. This is to say that there were plenty of bad games last year, but Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Broncos was easily the worst game of the Mike McCarthy era.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Grading the Dallas Cowboys shocking loss to the Denver Broncos

Not many people expected this outcome from the Dallas Cowboys game this week against the Denver Broncos. The team as a whole appeared out of sorts in this game as the offense wasn’t able to get anything going, and the defense couldn’t slow down the Broncos on the ground or through the air as they would fall 30-16. Let’s take a look at how this could have happened to the Cowboys in this week's grading of the Cowboys.
NFL
Mile High Report

What to watch for over the remainder of the Broncos 2021 season

Nothing feeds angst quite like life at .500, and no team’s wallowing through the subsequent disfunction quite like the Broncos. Von Miller’s departure for the Los Angeles Rams marks a turning point in George Paton’s first year. Regardless of the odds, the Broncos were all in on 2021 before the trade deadline. Turning the team’s best pass rusher, best run defender, and legendary face of the franchise into a pair of day two picks is savvy management if you can focus on the 32-year-old on an expiring contract, but it also hurts the depleted front seven. It’s a move towards the future, which redirects eyes on 2022 and all the big unknowns that hang over the franchise. With questions about ownership, management, coaching, and the roster, it makes sense for those who bleed the orange and blue to experience a bit of an existential crisis.
NFL
Mile High Report

Stats in the cradle - Week 9 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offensive line was down to one starter on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Lloyd Cushenberry III. Calvin Anderson started for the injured Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz replaced lost-for-the-year Graham Glasgow, Austin Schlottmann took nine snaps for Dalton Risner and Cameron Fleming played 51 snaps for injured Bobby Massie. Despite that the offense scored a season-high, thirty points.
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos dominate on offense and defense to blow out Cowboys 30-16 on the road

With the entire world seemingly stacked against the Denver Broncos all week with the Von Miller trade and all of the negativity with the line growing to double-digits leading up to Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the players came out and completely dominated on the road from start to finish.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Crossroad: Was Broncos Loss Hiccup or Habit?

In 1970, the Dallas Cowboys lost a Monday Night Football game at home in November to the St. Louis Cardinals, 38-0. The '92 squad was upset at Texas Stadium in November by the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams. The '93 team lost by two touchdowns in November to the 3-6 Atlanta...
NFL
105.3 The Fan

Cavanaugh: Full autopsy on Cowboys loss to Broncos

The Broncos beat the Cowboys 30-16 yesterday but that’s not an accurate reflection of how badly the Cowboys got smoked. Let’s talk about the decisions they made on the offensive line, going for it on 4th down, leaving Dak Prescott in the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott battling injuries in Cowboys vs. Broncos

It’s been a rough game for the Dallas Cowboys so far, as the Denver Broncos have an answer for everything. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, their superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott is battling some injuries. We’ll see how it plays out, but it’s a situation to monitor. According to Tom Pelissero,...
NFL

