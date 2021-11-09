Broncos at Cowboys: The No Bull Review

Lets be real, while Denver is likely not as bad of a team as portrayed and Dallas was not as good of a team as portrayed. Does this game change anything, here is the reality (IMO) of our current situation. While this game showed the potential of this team, it also showed the limitations. Lets be clear, had it not been for a freak bounce on the blocked punt, this game likely would of been very different. As it was, it turned out to deflate a Cowboys team that looked like they had not really prepared at all for the Broncos. But credit to the Broncos who could of simply folded after trading Von Miller and punched their clock early.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO