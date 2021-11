After a bye last weekend, the Tar Heels are back in action tonight, and it’s arguably the most marquee game of the season. Coming into this season, this was seen as a potential battle of top ten teams, but that hasn’t come to pass, mostly due to the North Carolina’s struggles. Notre Dame haven’t been quite as good as their preseason #9 ranking, taking a loss to Cincinnati, and looking less than impressive in a couple other wins. However, they also come in as clear favorites, ranked #11 with a 6-1.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO