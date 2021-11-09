CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Early this week it's not clear if Zach Wilson or Mike White will be Jets QB vs. Bills

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The week is young, but it seems the Buffalo Bills could face anyone under center in Week 10 thanks to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rap Sheet on Monday, the Bills’ upcoming opponent, the New York Jets, could get their first-round rookie quarterback back at practice this week in Zach Wilson.

However, he still might not start. According to the latest, Wilson might practice but his health isn’t yet at a place where the team can say he’s good to play in a game.

If Wilson does not go, it will be Mike White getting the nod.

Wilson has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 7. At that time, it was said his injury was a two-to-four week one.

White himself was also briefly hurt last week in the Jets’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That was ruled a minor issue per Jets Wire.

Here’s the latest from Rapoport:

White’s injury was a forearm issue that caused him to exit the game after their second drive on offense. A drive that New York scored on as well.

If White does start, the Bills (5-3) have to be ready and likely will be after a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

In White’s first-career start two weeks ago, he led the Jets (2-6) to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals and threw for more than 400 yards.

Nerf wars, road trips & touchdowns: Mike White's college teammates unsurprised by Jets success

Mike White needed a way to pull his team out of a summer slump before the 2016 season. It was his first year as Western Kentucky’s starting quarterback after transferring from South Florida and sitting out the year before. After a week of two-a-days in the 90-degree Kentucky heat, the Hilltoppers were slow and sluggish with a new season on the horizon.
NFL
